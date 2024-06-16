Elon Musk vs Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Can EVMs be hacked or manipulated? All you need to know about how it works

The discussion on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) has always been a part of the public domain. Political parties have always voiced poll rigging narrative against the use of EVMs during elections as they think the machines can be hacked. Adding a new twist on Sunday, tech billionaire Elon Musk expressed concerns about electronic voting machines, suggesting they should be eliminated because of the potential risk of hacking by humans or AI, even if that risk is minimal.

The CEO of Tesla and X, expressed his view while sharing a post by Robert F Kennedy Jr, who initially wrote about EVM irregularities during elections in Puerto Rico and called for a return to paper ballots.

This prompted a swift response from Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who served as Minister of State for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in Modi Cabinet 2.0. He suggested that EVMs, especially those built on standard computing platforms and connected to the internet, should be eliminated due to potential hacking risks in the US and other regions.

However, Chandrasekhar clarified that this concern does not apply to India, where EVMs are custom-designed, secure, and isolated from any network or media, and called it a 'sweeping generalisation'.

Let us understand what is EVM and how it functions.

An Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is a portable device used in elections, including parliamentary and local body elections like municipalities. EVMs are designed with a microcontroller to ensure secure voting, allowing only one vote per person and enabling accurate and efficient vote counting without invalid votes. EVMs can retain voting data for years, which can be accessed when needed.

The Election Commission of India developed EVMs in 1989 in collaboration with Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) and Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL). EVMs were first used in the Goa State Assembly elections in 1999.

Here's how it works

An EVM consists of a balloting unit and a control unit connected by a five-meter cable. The polling officer operates the control unit, while the balloting unit is placed in a separate area for voters to cast their votes.

EVMs use 6V alkaline batteries, allowing them to function without electricity.

The balloting unit features blue buttons aligned horizontally, displaying candidate names and party symbols. The control unit has a "ballot" button for the polling officer to press, enabling the next voter to cast their vote.

A step-by-step guide to voting on an EVM machine:

Step 1: At the polling booth, when a voter enters the polling compartment, the presiding officer will activate the ballot unit.

Step 2: A voter presses a blue button next to the symbol and name of their chosen candidate.

Step 3: After pressing the button, a red light will illuminate next to the selected candidate, and a long beep will sound.

Step 4: The voter will see a printed ballot slip confirming the vote cast for the chosen candidate and displaying the candidate's name and serial number.

Election Commission's FAQs on EVM hacking

Are EVMs secure?

EVMs have several security features to ensure the voting process's integrity. These include encryption, tamper-evident seals, and other measures to prevent tampering, hacking, or unauthorized access.

Can EVMs be hacked or manipulated?

Despite the security measures in place for EVMs, concerns persist about their vulnerability to hacking or manipulation. Election authorities and manufacturers regularly update security protocols to mitigate potential threats and maintain the integrity of the voting process.