'Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine': Youtuber booked for assault in Gurugram

Bigg Boss winner and YouTuber Elvish Yadav has been booked for assaulting a Delhi-based content creator on Friday. A purported video of the alleged assault in Gurugram surfaced on social media.

The complainant Sagar Thakur, a Delhi resident, claimed that Yadav "tried to break his spine" and "threatened to kill him".

Related Articles

Thakur is a content creator with over 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, 8,90,000 followers on Instagram and 2,50,000 followers on X. In his complaint, Thakur said he and Yadav have known each other since 2021.

The fight started when Thakur, who goes by the moniker Maxtern, commented on Yadav's meeting with Bigg Boss winner Munawar Faruqui. "In the last few months, Elvish fan pages have been spreading hate and propaganda which made me distressed," Thakur said.

I was brutally attacked and assaulted by @ElvishYadav, who openly issued death threats to me. All the evidence is available on the internet. But, When I went to the police station to file an FIR, the SHO lodged it under IPC 147, 149, 323, and 506. Unfortunately, these are… pic.twitter.com/UC2U4n1Gee — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) March 8, 2024

Thakur said Yadav asked to meet him on Friday and he accepted thinking it to be a "discussion". "When he came to the store he and his 8-10 goons, who were drunk started beating me and started using abusive language. Elvish Yadav tried to break my spine so that I would become physically disabled. Before leaving, Elvish Yadav threatened to kill me and I was almost unconscious (after the beatings)," Thakur said in his complaint.

Full-Kalesh b/w You tuber Elvish Yadav and Real Maxtern yesterday night (With Audio) pic.twitter.com/s8DMjB1qOV — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) March 8, 2024

The incident happened around 12.30 am on Friday, he added. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Yadav and others under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sector 53 Police Station on Friday evening, police said.

A probe into the matter is underway, SHO Rajender Kumar said.