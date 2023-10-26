Gujarat man held for making extortion call to Elvish Yadav demanding Rs 1 crore

Gurugram Police on Thursday arrested a man from Gujarat in connection with an extortion call to Big Boss OTT 2 winner and social media influencer Elvish Yadav. Yadav had filed a complaint with Gurugram Police, alleging that he received an extortion call demanding Rs 1 crore.

Subsequently, a case was registered with Gurugram Police.

Varun Dahiya ACP Crime Branch told ANI, "Gurugram Police with cooperation from Gujarat Police has arrested one Shakir Makrani, a resident of Vadnagar. He was influenced by Yadav; in order to earn money he made this plan to make extortion call."

Elvish Yadav is from Gurugram. He enjoys immense popularity across social media platforms. He has two YouTube channels, with about 14.5 and 4.75 million subscribers on respective accounts.

Recently, he became the first wild card contestant to win the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' trophy. He led the voting with 48 per cent of the votes going in his favour, defeating Abhishek Malhan in the race for the crown.

He took home the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

The top five finalists were Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurvi and Pooja Bhatt. While Malhan emerged as the runner-up of the show, Manisha Rani secured the third position.

Besides YouTube channels, Elvish Yadav is also an owner of the clothing brand, 'systumm_clothing'.

