Uttar Pradesh: Big Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked for using snakes, snake venom in rave party; 5 held

Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav and five others were arrested in Noida after the police busted a rave party in Sector 49. Nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom were recovered during the raids, police told India Today on Friday.

The arrests were made by the Noida police following a complaint was filed by BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's NGO, which was tracking Yadav for quite some time.

According to news reports, the complainants told Noida Police that they had information that Yadav shot videos with snake venom and live snakes in his Noida farmhouse and organised "illegal" rave parties, where foreigners were regularly invited.

According to the complaint, an NGO volunteer then approached Yadav and asked him to get some cobra venom. Yadav reportedly gave the details of his agent and provided his phone number.

The police said the First Information Report filed has six names in it, including Elvish Yadav. "Five of the six accused have been taken into custody, however, Elvish Yadav has not been arrested yet," they said.

The five men have told police that these parties were organised at various farm houses in Delhi and its adjoining areas. Elvish Yadav used the snakes to shoot videos for YouTube and Instagram, they said.

In a video, which has surfaced, Yadav can be seen holding a snake and playing with it.

The police added that the snakes have been handed to the Forest Department.

When the volunteer contacted the agent, he agreed to provide snake and snake venom. Five people – Rahul, Titunath, Jayakaran, Narayan, Ravinath -- reached the spot, which was given by the volunteer.

Other NGO volunteers informed the police. After the arrest, the five held named Yadav.

Police further said the arrested men would catch snakes from different places in the region and extract their venom. Following this, they sold the venom to Yadav at a higher price. "They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties," they added.

For ages, derivatives from reptiles such as snakes, reptiles, and scorpions have been used for recreational purposes and as a substitute for other drugs, such as cannabis and opium.

Yadav, a popular social media figure, shot to fame after winning 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season-2 earlier this year. He has 7.51 million subscribers on YouTube and 15.6 million followers on Instagram.

Also read: UCO Bank withdraws circular on distribution of sweets to 10 top NPA borrowers on Diwali

Also read: 'India ko samajhna hai toh Banaras jaiye': Kishore Biyani's wily tip to retailers