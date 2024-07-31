Emotional Kharge urges Chair to expunge 'parivarvaad' charges against him by BJP MP

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge became emotional after BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari made certain remarks against him in the House. Emotional Kharge urged the Chair to expunge the remarks made by Tiwari.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he would look into the remarks made by Tiwari on Tuesday in the House and assured that any word that has hurt the Congress leader would not remain in the record.

After laying of the listed paper in the House, Kharge pointed out that Tiwari referred to his political journey and said "his (Kharge's) entire family" was in politics. "He made a comment regarding 'parivarvaad'. I request that this should be expunged (from the records)," Kharge said.

The Leader of Opposition said he was a first generation politician and gave details of his political journey which started after joining the Congress party.



At one point he said his father died at the age of 85. To this, Chairman Dhankhar wished him an even longer life than his father.



Kharge quipped, "I don't wish to live for long in this environment".

Stating that he was in the Chair when Tiwari made the remarks, Dhankar said he does not think that the BJP leader meant anything wrong for Kharge.

The Chairman assured the Congress leader he would minutely examine the records.

(With inputs from PTI)

