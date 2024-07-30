Anurag Thakur sharpens attack on Rahul Gandhi: 'You are accidental Hindu, your knowledge about Mahabharata is accidental'

In a fiery speech in the Lok Sabha, Former union minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, indirectly accusing him of being “accidental Hindus” with limited knowledge of the Mahabharata. Without directly taking names, he highlighted Rahul Gandhi’s apparent lack of understanding, pointing out that in the Mahabharata, Abhimanyu was killed by seven Maharathis.

Thakur suggested that Gandhi might not have read or watched the Mahabharata, and sarcastically implied that his speeches might be influenced by external sources like “Uncle Sam” or “Uncle Soros.”

This comes a day after Gandhi on Monday used the 'chakravyuh' metaphor as a leit motif to say that an atmosphere of fear pervades the country and allege that the budget's sole aim was to strengthen the framework of monopoly capital, political monopoly and the deep state.

Gandhi claimed the fear is spreading through a 'chakravyuh' with everybody trapped in it, including BJP MPs, farmers and workers. "Thousands of years ago in Haryana, in Kurukshetra, six people killed a youth, Abhimanyu, in a 'chakravyuh'. A 'chakravyuh' has violence and fear. Abhimanyu was trapped and killed in the 'chakravyuh'," he said.

Thakur claimed that attempts were made to portray the lotus negatively and pointed out that the lotus is not just a political symbol but also holds significant cultural and religious importance in India. He mentioned that the lotus is associated with Goddess Lakshmi and is India’s national flower. He also noted that historical figures like Lord Shiva in the Indus Valley Civilization and Lokmanya Tilak have connections to the lotus and Padmasana posture.

Thakur argued that insulting the lotus is equivalent to insulting great personalities like Lord Shiva, Lord Buddha, and Lokmanya Tilak. He urged Rahul Gandhi to think carefully before making statements about the lotus.

He gave a detailed rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi's accusations in the Lok Sabha. Addressing various topics such as Chakravyuh, Halwa, reservation, Agniveer, and MSP, Thakur systematically responded to each point raised by Gandhi.

In response to Gandhi's Chakravyuh analogy, Thakur likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Abhimanyu, a legendary warrior from the Mahabharata. He stated that many have tried to trap Abhimanyu (Modi) over the past 30 years but have failed.

"You may have a Karna, but you failed to defeat Abhimanyu as Dharam (righteousness) is with us. You may have the Narayani sena, but Krishna is with us," Thakur remarked.

Thakur mocked Rahul Gandhi’s speech from the previous day, where he referred to Karna as Karan and Kripacharya as Krip Chai. He said it felt like watching the Mahabharata serial by BR Chopra in the parliament.

Thakur then gave an example of Shashi Tharoor’s book, "The Great Indian Novel," which combines the Mahabharata with India’s freedom struggle. He said in jest that Rahul Gandhi could learn more about the Mahabharata from Tharoor’s book but suggested that reading it might lead to internal party conflicts.

In response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks about the Halwa issue, Thakur pointed out multiple scam cases from the time when Congress was in power. He questioned, "Who benefited from the Bofors to 2G scams?"

He also criticized the opposition for showing the constitution without reading it. Thakur mentioned an incident where he asked them about the number of pages in the constitution and its preface, to which they had no answers.