The Indian Air Force will formally retire its last MiG-21 fighter jet on September 19, ending a six-decade legacy of service and combat, India Today reported on Tuesday. The final ceremonial sortie will be carried out by the 23 Squadron — the Panthers — from the Chandigarh airbase.

Advertisement

India's longest-serving fighter aircraft, the MiG-21 was originally developed by the Mikoyan-Gurevich Design Bureau in the former Soviet Union and took its maiden flight in 1955. Inducted into the IAF in 1963, it was India's first supersonic jet and quickly became the backbone of its tactical airpower.

India eventually became the largest operator of the MiG-21 outside the Soviet Union, with over 800 variants in service at its peak.

The MiG-21 participated in all major military operations since its induction, including the 1965 and 1971 wars, the 1999 Kargil conflict, and the 2019 Balakot air strikes. According to IAF records and expert assessments, MiG-21s were used to shoot down several enemy aircraft during the 1965 and 1971 conflicts and were instrumental in India achieving air superiority during those wars.

Advertisement

Its most recent combat outing came during the Balakot operation, when Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flew a MiG-21 Bison and downed a Pakistani F-16 before being captured across the Line of Control and later released.

Despite its operational success, the MiG-21 has long drawn criticism for its safety record. Reports indicate that more than 200 pilots and over 50 civilians have lost their lives in crashes involving the jet. The first recorded accident was in 1963, and of the 840 MiG-21s built in India between 1966 and 1984, over half were lost to accidents. The aircraft earned the grim monikers "flying coffin".

Maintenance challenges, aging airframes, and the quality of replacement parts have all been cited as major contributing factors to the jet's poor safety record. The issue gained further public attention with the 2006 film Rang De Basanti, which portrayed a MiG-21 crash and the death of a young pilot.

Advertisement

The MiG-21 has undergone several upgrades over its lifetime, with the Bison being its most advanced and final variant in IAF service. The retirement on September 19 will conclude its active role in India's skies, with newer platforms such as the Tejas and Rafale now forming the core of the IAF's fighter fleet.

(With inputs from Shivani Sharma)