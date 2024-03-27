End of MVA in Maharashtra? Sanjay Nirupam asks Congress to break alliance; VBA fields candidates against Sena, NCP

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is on the verge of collapse over seat distribution for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. While seat-sharing is yet to be announced formally, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena on Wednesday released its first list of 16 candidates, including for those seats claimed by the Congress.

Shiv Sena's (UBT) list has upset the Congress, with Sanjay Nirupam asking the grand old party to scrap the alliance in the state. "The arbitrary manner in which Shiv Sena (UBT) has announced candidates on 4 out of the 6 Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai, I have inputs that they are about to announce the name of the candidate on the 5th seat i.e., on North Mumbai as well - this has upset the Congress cadre," Nirupam said while speaking to news agency ANI.

"Mumbai Congress leadership is very upset. Voters of Congress will also be upset due to the same. I would like to demand from our top leadership that they should take a stand against this decision of the Shiv Sena," he added.

The former Mumbai Congress chief also targeted the candidate fielded by Shiv Sena from Mumbai North West. Sena has fielded Amol Kirtikar, son of MP Gajanan Kirtikar, from Mumbai North West.

Nirupam said the Sena candidate took bribes from the contractor in the Covid Khichdi scam. "Shiv Sena is deliberately fielding such a 'Khichdi chor'. This has hurt Congress cadres. I am upset too. I am sad that our negotiators didn't present Congress party's stand strongly. Shiv Sena (UBT) has attempted to suppress Congress," he said.

Nirupam said this attempt was part of a conspiracy to finish the Congress party in Mumbai. "Congress leadership will have to take a stand. There are just two options - First, break off the alliance. Second, have a friendly fight. Congress should field candidates for the seats on which we have a dispute and have not reached a solution."

The Indian Express reported that Congress Legislative Party leader Balasaheb Thorat said the Sena (UBT) should have avoided declaring candidates for Sangli and seats in Mumbai where discussions were still on.

Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, who wants to contest from the Mumbai South Central, said she was also upset with the list.

In its first list, the Uddhav Sena has fielded Chandrahar Patil from Sangli, Anil Desai from Mumbai South Central, and Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North West.

Sangli in Western Maharashtra is a stronghold of the Congress party, which never lost this seat till 2014. The Congress wants to contest this seat. In 2014, the BJP wrested this seat from Congress for the first time and then in 2019.

In the 2019 elections, BJP's Sanjaykaka Patil secured over 5 lakh votes, while the Swabhimani Paksha's Vishal Patil got 3.44 lakh votes. The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi's (VBA) candidate got over 3 lakh votes.

In this election, Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) had been trying to work out a formula with the Shiv Sena to contest the Lok Sabha polls. However, Sena's Sanjay Raut said the alliance formed in January last year was for local and assembly elections, not for Lok Sabha.

Upset with no clarity on seat-sharing, the VBA on Wednesday announced candidates for eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. Ambedkar accused the MVA allies - Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT) - of trying to use his outfit to promote dynastic politics. Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, will be contesting from the Akola constituency.

The VBA fielded Sanjay Kevat from Bhandara Gondia, Hitesh Madavi from Gadchiroli, Rajesh Bele, Vasant Magar from Buldhana, Prakajkta Pillewar, Rajendra Salunkhe from Wardha, Khemsingh Pawar from Yavatmal-Washim. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have announced candidates for most of these seats.

Reacting to VBA's first list, Sharad Pawar-led NCP's Clyde Crasto said there was always a doubt about what Prakash Ambedkar was going to do. "He should have done this before only. Why did he take part in so many discussions? His decision is wrong. Now votes will be divided and this will benefit the BJP. He has gone with Manoj Jarange Patil for his own benefit."