Revolt in Karnataka Congress: 5 MLAs, 2 MLCs threaten to resign over Lok Sabha ticket fiasco

A massive revolt has erupted in the Karnataka Congress over ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha elections in the state. India Today reported that at least 5 MLAs, including a sitting minister, and 2 MLCs (Members of Legislative Council) have threatened to resign from the party. Sitting minister MC Sudhakar is part of the rebellion, which has erupted over a ticket to Muniyappa's son-in-law Chikka Peddanna from Kolar.

The MLAs said they "cannot be a slave", alleging the party distributes tickets within the family. This came after the party gave a ticket from the Kolar constituency to a relative of Food and Civil Supplies Minister, KH Muniyappa. The rebel MLAs say that the father is MLA, his daughter is MLA, and another person from the family has got a ticket.

The MLAs threatened the party's high command of meeting the Assembly Speaker and resigning. They also alleged the party's high command listened to their opinions but did not pay heed to their demands.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka minister MC Sudhakar said, "We want other people in the party to get a chance. We will talk to the chief minister later today. When he (KH Muniyappa) was here, we were affected by his style of functioning and faced hardship. There is a general feeling in the constituency that the SC community is not being represented. We want a candidate from other than this family."

Karnataka minister KH Muniyappa said he will abide by the Congress party's decisions. "Let the party high command take the decision."

(With inputs from Sagay Raj and Nagarjun Dwarakanath)

