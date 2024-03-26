Lok Sabha elections 2024: Cong releases its seventh list, drops veteran leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

For the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Congress on Tuesday released its seventh list with names of five candidates. Four candidates are from Chhattisgarh and one is from Tamil Nadu. The seventh list included the name of advocate R. Sudha from the Mayiladuthurai constituency of Tamil Nadu, which was the last remaining seat in the southern state.

The four candidates nominated in Chhattisgarh include Shashi Singh from Surguja (ST seat), Menka Devi Singh from Raigarh (ST seat), Devender Singh Yadav from Bilaspur and Biresh Thakur from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency of the state.

Congress has appointed V Shankar and Manoj Chauhan as the party's election observers to Andhra Pradesh.

With this seventh list, the Congress party has declared a total of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, which will start on April 19.

On Monday, the Congress had released its sixth list of candidates, featuring five candidates. Prahlad Gunjal was named as the candidate from Kota, challenging outgoing Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The party also announced Ramchandra Choudhary for Ajmer, Sudarshan Rawat for Rajsamand, Damodar Gurjar for Bhilwara, and C Robert Bruce for Tirunelveli.