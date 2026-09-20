'Enjoy the journey, do not turn confidence into arrogance': Chandrasekaran on life lessons

"Life is a marathon race, not a sprint. It is about becoming better by the day, not overtaking others. There will be ups and downs. Don't fear downs, and do not turn your confidence into arrogance," Chandrasekaran said. "Enjoy the journey."

He emphasised that preparation holds the true key to success across sports and professional life. "It is all about the willingness to put in the effort to prepare, and not about winning. Understanding what it takes to win is crucial," he noted.

"You must run your own race. Everyone has their own journey, skills, strengths, weaknesses and goals. Do not get distracted by others, as they may have different targets. Measure yourself against yourself," he added.

Addressing concerns surrounding rapid technological shifts, the Tata Sons chief weighed in on artificial intelligence and its impact on the job market. While acknowledged that reports of job disruptions could feel unnerving, he urged students to look at the expanding horizon of emerging sectors.

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“The art of the possible is becoming clear every day with AI and it is going to throw up so many things we have not imagined today. New industries will come up in the next five years, but we may not even know their terminology yet,” he remarked, adding that India remains uniquely positioned to capture these opportunities. "India's economic growth will be unparalleled in our own history and in any part of the world."

Chandrasekaran advised the younger generation to stay committed to continuous learning and maintain discipline with digital consumption by choosing mindfully what they read, watch, and listen to.

Highlighting the inevitability of pressure in professional life, he invoked tennis legend Billie Jean King to frame stress as a mark of progress. "To earn the right to feel the pressure is a privilege," he said, encouraging graduates to embrace the challenges that lie ahead.