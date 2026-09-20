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‘Aur bhi chamkunga’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ₹300-crore Mannat gets new gallery for fan greetings

‘Aur bhi chamkunga’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ₹300-crore Mannat gets new gallery for fan greetings

A fan jokingly asked Shah Rukh Khan to sell Mannat if he no longer planned to appear on its famous balcony. Responding in his trademark witty style, the actor said that he was getting a new gallery built.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 20, 2026 8:53 AM IST
‘Aur bhi chamkunga’: Shah Rukh Khan’s ₹300-crore Mannat gets new gallery for fan greetings Shah Rukh Khan and his family reportedly moved out of Mannat temporarily in April 2025 as the renovation and structural repair work began.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has shared an update on the ongoing renovation of his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat. During a recent #AskSRK session on X, the actor revealed that a new gallery is being constructed at the sea-facing Bandra property — possibly giving him a new spot to greet his fans.

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A fan jokingly asked Shah Rukh Khan to sell Mannat if he no longer planned to appear on its famous balcony. Responding in his trademark witty style, the actor said that he was getting a new gallery built.

“Ab new gallery bana raha hoon na so aur bhi chamkunga… on the new gallery. Also hopefully, I will have some handle to hold onto!!!” Shah Rukh wrote during the interaction. The remark translates to: “I am building a new gallery, so I will shine even more from there.”

The actor’s response has sparked interest among fans, many of whom associate Mannat’s balcony with his regular appearances on special occasions. Shah Rukh has often waved to large crowds gathered outside the residence, particularly on his birthday and during film releases.

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Mannat undergoing major renovation

Mannat is currently undergoing extensive repair and expansion work. According to an Indian express report, two additional floors are being added to the rear portion of the property, while the existing structure is also being renovated.

Producer and real estate developer Anand Pandit had earlier confirmed the expansion plans. “We’re adding a few floors to the rear portion of Mannat,” Anand Pandit said, according to reports cited by The Indian Express.

The project reportedly includes two new floors measuring approximately 7,000 square feet in total. The annexe, which earlier had around six floors, is expected to have a built-up area of more than 30,000 square feet after the work is completed.

DO CHECKOUT: SRK’s Mannat before it became iconic: Rare details from the ₹300 crore sea-facing home

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When will Shah Rukh Khan return?

Shah Rukh Khan and his family reportedly moved out of Mannat temporarily in April 2025 as the renovation and structural repair work began. The family has been staying in luxury accommodation in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

The renovation is expected to be completed within the next two to three months, with the family likely to return after the work is finished. The project is reportedly expected to be completed by December 2026.

While the renovation cost is estimated at around ₹25 crore, Mannat’s present market value is widely reported to be close to ₹300 crore.

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Published on: Sep 20, 2026 8:53 AM IST
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