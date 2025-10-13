EPFO extends ECR filing deadline to October 22 to aid transition to revamped system

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the last date for filing the new Electronic Challan-cum-Return (ECR) for the wage month of September 2025 to October 22, 2025. The extension comes in response to feedback from employers facing challenges in adapting to the updated system.

The revamped ECR system, introduced by EPFO this month, is aimed at simplifying return filing for employers and enhancing the overall user experience via the EPFO employer portal.

To ease the transition, EPFO has rolled out nationwide awareness programs and held consultations with major industry bodies such as FICCI, PHDCCI, and the Employer Federation of India. These efforts were focused on familiarizing employers with the new features, which include enhanced data accuracy, sequential validation, and improved compliance mechanisms.

Additionally, EPFO’s zonal and regional offices are conducting workshops and interactive sessions to provide hands-on support to establishments.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and digital reform, EPFO said it remains focused on enabling a seamless and compliant return filing experience for all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has approved the appointment of four asset managers — SBI Funds Management, HDFC Asset Management, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, and UTI Asset Management — to handle its debt portfolio for the next five years.

As of March 31, 2025, EPFO’s corpus stood at ₹23.25 lakh crore (excluding equity and public accounts). A majority of its investments will continue to be in debt securities, especially government bonds. Trade unions remain cautious about equity exposure through exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Currently, EPFO allocates 45-65% of fresh inflows to government securities, 20-45% to other debt instruments, 5-15% in equities via ETFs, and up to 5% in short-term debt.