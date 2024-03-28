EPFO Kochi to stop cultural activities, get-togethers for 2 years after death by suicide of subscriber

The Kochi regional office of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to not hold any cultural and entertainment activities as well as get togethers for a period of two years. This follows the death by suicide of a retired EPFO subscriber in the Kochi office, whose claim kept being rejected for a period of nine years.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Regional PF Commissioner-II has advised the Kochi unit of the EPF staff federations not to conduct any entertainment activities, cultural programmes or get-togethers for a period of two years until March 31, 2026 or until further orders.

However, this has led to a war of words and the staff federation has said that such a move will impact the morale of EPFO staff that has been working hard to clear pendencies and process claims.

“The staff of this office is putting in extra efforts to mitigate the pendencies despite having less manpower. As such, it is requested that the letter under reference may be withdrawn,” said the Unit Secretary of Kochi of the EPF Staff Federation (EPFSF) in a letter to the Regional PF Commissioner.

It also noted that the EPFSF is registered under the Trade Union Act and its matters are governed by the Trade Union Act and Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 and hence, the RPFC cannot interfere with its activities.

Confirming the development, a senior EPFSF official said that while the incident was unfortunate, the EPFO was working to settle the case as soon as possible. The EPFO has also taken further action since then. “One clerical staff has been suspended,” he said, noting that such a measure is not initiated when any EPFO staff dies on duty.

Previously, the EPFO had decided to organise month-wise welfare activities in each of its offices for a positive atmosphere and overall well being of its employees. Activities such as sports tournaments, cultural and recreational activities as well as medical checkups have been planned in each of its offices.

On February 7, a retired member of the EPFO died by suicide in EPFO’s Kochi office. According to reports, he had been visiting the office regularly for nine years as dues of over Rs 90,000 were kept pending due to a mismatch in his identification documents.