EPFO: These EPF members get relief from submitting joint declaration forms. Check details

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said that certain EPF account holders will get relief from submitting a joint declaration form. The joint declaration form is a crucial document for all EPF members. It requires both employee and employer signatures. Submission to the Regional PF Commissioner is necessary for rectifying inaccurate details in the employee's PF account.

In January this year, the EPFO issued a circular stating that employers and employees are required to submit this form jointly for contributing to the EPF account on a basic salary higher than the current statutory wage ceiling of Rs 15,000 per month.

In a recent notification, EPFO has said those EPF members who left employment or died before a specific date don't have to submit the joint declaration forms.

The EPFO has said that the relief from submitting the joint application form applies to those employees who have paid more than the statutory limit but left employment or died "till October 31, 2023".

The EPFO has said: "All such cases where the employees had already contributed on pay more than statutory limit and the employer had also paid administrative charges on such contribution made on pay more than the statutory limit but had left the employment or died till 31/10/2023, it is deemed that such cases had been allowed for contributing on pay more than the statutory limit so as to avoid hassles for the concerned stakeholders."

Besides this, EPF members who are already contributing on pay more than the statutory wage limit (Rs 15,000 per month) and their employers are paying administrative charges on the higher contributions, will not have to file the joint declaration form immediately.

Radhika Viswanathan, Executive Director, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP, told the Economic Times: "The EPFO circular will provide immediate relief to two categories of existing employees -- those who have joined the EPF scheme with basic salary below Rs 15,000 per mont) and continued to contribute to the EPF account even when the basic salary exceeded Rs 15,000 per month over time. The second category is those employees who joined with a basic salary below the statutory wage limit and switched jobs over time but forgot to submit the forms."



How to Update Online Using the joint declaration form (JDF)

In January, the EPFO shared a new format for the joint declaration form for all EPF members. The EPFO has been sending out SMSes: "To the members stating: "Exciting news! EPFO has rolled out a new Joint Declaration functionality for its members. Easily update your details with this user-friendly feature. Check it out today! - Team EPFO".

Steps to update JD forms

1. Go to the EPFO Portal https://www.epfindia.gov.in/.



2. Login to Your Account

If you're an employee, log in using your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password. Organisations can log in using their Employer's Provident Fund (EPF) login credentials.



3. Go to Online Services

Once logged in, go to the 'Online Services' section on the EPFO portal.



4. Select the Joint Declaration Form (JDF)

Check the option to update or correct EPF details and select the Joint Declaration Form (JDF).



5. Fill details

Complete the JDF with accurate details, ensuring that all fields are filled correctly.



6. Share Documents

You need to attach supporting documents for the changs you made. Like Aadhaar card, PAN card, or bank passbook.



7. Submit the Form

After verifying the information provided, submit the JDF online through the EPFO portal.



8. Track Status

You can track the status of your JDF submission through the EPFO portal to ensure that the updates are processed on time.