EPFO staffer given 3 years of rigorous imprisonment, ₹1 lakh fine for demanding bribe

A special court for CBI Cases in Bengaluru sentenced Senior Social Security Assistant S Prasanna of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) to three years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh. The court found that money credited to his PhonePe account by six provident fund beneficiaries for processing their applications online amounted to possession of illegal gratification.

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According to a report in The New Indian Express, the court stated that the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt the recovery of the tainted amount from Prasanna through PhonePe transfers. Judge Satish J Bali noted that this case involved the transfer of illegal gratification via a PhonePe account, which differed from other cases under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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As per the case, between 2021 and 2022, Prasanna allegedly demanded bribes ranging from ₹500 to ₹2,000 for processing pending provident fund claims and settlements. After settlements, beneficiaries transferred the bribe amounts to his nationalised bank account linked to his PhonePe UPI ID. The court held that these credits by six beneficiaries through PhonePe amounted to illegal gratification.

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The judge added that the amount of illegal gratification was not the central issue. Despite Prasanna drawing a modest salary, the court said it could not be ruled out that he habitually accepted illegal gratification, as his account showed credits from provident fund claimants who were also accused in the case, the report added.

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The court observed that Prasanna received mobile notifications whenever amounts were credited to his PhonePe account and should have enquired and returned the money. Since he did not, the court held that possession of the amount was established, shifting the burden to him to explain and prove his innocence under Section 20 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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Prasanna was given an opportunity to explain during his examination under Section 313 of the CrPC but denied the allegations and did not provide any explanation. He is attached to the EPFO Regional Office in Bengaluru and resides in Tumakuru, the report added.

The CBI chargesheeted seven accused under Sections 7 and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act based on a source report and a joint surprise check at the EPFO Regional Office in Tumakuru on April 12, 2022. This led to the registration of an FIR on June 30, 2022.

