EPFO 3.0 may enable UPI withdrawals soon, but how will PF withdrawals be taxed?

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to launch its much-awaited EPFO 3.0 platform, which will allow subscribers to withdraw provident fund (PF) money directly through UPI and UPI-enabled ATMs. While the move is expected to make access to PF savings quicker and more convenient, the tax treatment of EPF withdrawals will continue to follow the existing rules.

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EPFO 3.0 rollout expected soon

Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that testing of the new withdrawal facility has been completed and the service is expected to be launched by end of this month. Under the upgraded system, members will be able to transfer PF money directly to their Aadhaar-linked bank accounts without extensive paperwork or long processing delays.

The initiative is aimed at making PF services more digital, transparent and accessible. The auto-settlement limit for claims has also been enhanced to Rs 5 lakh, enabling quicker access to funds for expenses such as medical treatment, education, marriage and house purchase.

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How much PF can members withdraw?

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Under the proposed framework, EPFO subscribers may be allowed to withdraw 50-75% of their accumulated corpus through UPI or UPI-enabled ATMs, subject to conditions that will be notified once the facility goes live.

Key limits include:

Maximum withdrawal: 50-75% of the EPF balance

Mandatory retention: At least 25% of the corpus must remain in the account as a retirement cushion

Auto-settlement limit: Raised to Rs 5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh

What are the tax rules for EPF withdrawals?

The introduction of UPI-based withdrawals will not alter the existing tax provisions applicable to EPF accounts.

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Tax-free after 5 years

EPF withdrawals are generally exempt from tax if the employee has completed at least five years of continuous service. In such cases, both the accumulated corpus and the interest earned are tax-free.

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TDS on premature withdrawals

If a subscriber withdraws PF before completing five years of continuous service and the amount exceeds Rs 50,000, tax deducted at source (TDS) may apply.

Tax on high contributions

Interest earned on employee contributions exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh in a financial year, for contributions made on or after April 1, 2021, is taxable irrespective of the five-year rule.

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When are early withdrawals exempt from tax?

Premature withdrawals may still qualify for tax exemption in certain circumstances, including:

Ill health of the employee

Closure or discontinuance of the employer's business

Termination due to reasons beyond the employee's control

In addition, there is no tax liability if the total income, including the EPF withdrawal, remains below the applicable basic exemption limit.

Further, transfer of the entire EPF balance to the National Pension System (NPS) under Section 80CCD is treated as an exempt transfer under the Income-tax Act.

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Massive corpus under management

According to official data, EPFO added more than 1.29 crore workers to the payroll during 2024-25. The retirement fund body currently manages assets worth nearly Rs 28 lakh crore.

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As EPFO 3.0 moves closer to launch, subscribers may soon enjoy faster and paperless access to their retirement savings. However, experts advise members to understand the tax implications before making premature withdrawals, as the existing tax rules will continue to apply even under the new digital framework.

MUST READ: EPFO's new withdrawal rules explained: When can members withdraw 100% of their PF balance?