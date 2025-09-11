EU ‘very unlikely’ to impose new tariffs on India, China: Report

The European Union is ‘very unlikely’ to impose crippling tariffs on India and China to squeeze Russia, said a report. This comes after reports that Trump floated the idea of more tariffs on India and China, which he was willing to mirror.

According to a report in Reuters, an EU diplomat said, "So far, there is no discussion on possible tariffs neither on India...nor with China.” Moreover the EU is in the middle of finalising a trade deal with India, which would be in jeopardy if they impose tariffs.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Another EU source told the agency that such tariffs were risky and could be too broad. It was easier to sanction specific entities and delist them once they ended the business with Russia, the source said. The EU has already imposed extensive sanctions on Russia and also listed two Chinese banks as well as India’s Nayara.

An EU delegation, including the EU's Russia sanctions chief, visited Washington this week to discuss coordination on sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war. Officials reported that US President Donald Trump urged the EU to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India and China to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to the negotiating table.

Separately, Trump's stance on India also appeared to soften by Wednesday, as he expressed interest in resetting trade relations with New Delhi. He said India and US were continuing their trade talks, and that he was looking forward to speaking to his “very good friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

In response, PM Modi said, "India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people."