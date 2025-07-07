The mass migration of India's wealthy and skilled professionals is not accidental but a result of policy neglect and misdirected priorities, says political commentator and author Sanjaya Baru, whose new book Secession of the Successful explores how India is losing its elite. In a conversation with journalist Shoma Chaudhury, Baru described the current phase of migration as unprecedented.

"The latest wave is the migration of the elite, the rich, the wealthy, the millionaires. They are based in Dubai, they're based in Singapore, they're based in London. And tens of hundreds of Indian wealthy are leaving India or many of them have one foot in India and one foot in Singapore or Dubai," he said.

He was critical of the government's involvement in promoting outmigration, particularly referencing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's presence during the launch of the GATI initiative (Global Access for Talented Indians). "I said what's wrong with you? You are actually creating platforms for export of Indians. People go on their own, that’s a different matter. But why the hell should government be involved in encouraging talented Indians to go?"

Baru, who has served as media advisor to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, argues that India has gone from sending students abroad for education to now educating them for the purpose of migration. “Earlier you migrated to study. Now you study to migrate."

Baru pointed to figures that show India's growing contribution to other economies: Indians now make up 25% of international students in the US, spending $28 billion annually, and 40% of foreign students in Australia, spending another $6 billion Australian dollars. "We are actually training people, educating people… and not doing enough to get them back." He added: “Joe Biden once said that you bright young Indians in the United States, you are our secret weapon. Secret weapon against what? Against dealing with China.”

Accoridng to Baru, Indians are contributing to Donald Trump's MAGA. "We all feel very proud that people we know are now big guns in the US. "I come from Hyderabad, my school was Hyderabad Public School. And my school is very proud of Satya Nadella, who became the CEO of Microsoft,” he said. “But why is he in the US — why not in India?”

Asked about the government's response to this migration, Baru called for a return to basics: "In the Independence Day speech in August 2024, Prime Minister Modi said he was going to launch a mission for ease of living in India… What will that mission do? Sit down and write down — what is it that will make living in India easy?”

"I have had to change the address on my Aadhaar card as a ordinary citizen of India and boy try it. It's not easy. I've had to sell a flat - there's no way you can do it sitting in front of a computer. The ease of living is the key because people have got used whether they are in Dubai or in Singapore or in Lisbon or in London or in Washington or in Melbourne or wherever they got used to a certain ease of living."

On taxation and the argument that high taxes are pushing the wealthy to relocate, Baru said the issue isn't about tax cuts but about making systems easier and less corrupt. "Why should my government give any tax breaks to those who have left the country merely because you want everybody to come back? There are all kinds of riffraff who have also left this country. What you want to bring back is talent."

He also highlighted the government's move to export labour to Taiwan as part of a formal agreement. "We have an official policy to encourage your best industrial workers to go to Taiwan. The Taiwanese are looking for industrial labour and what does the government of India do? We will export labour to Taiwan."

Baru concluded by emphasising the role of state governments in reversing the trend: "If we leave it to Delhi, it’s not going to happen. Delhi is busy doing so many other useless things. You need governments of 21st-century thinking."