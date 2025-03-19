'Even US didn't bury Osama bin Laden...': Eknath Shinde hits out at MVA over Aurangzeb tomb row

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday took a sharp dig at the opposition over the Aurangzeb tomb row, invoking the example of Osama bin Laden’s burial by the US to question why the Mughal emperor should be glorified. “Even the US, after killing Osama bin Laden, ensured that he was not buried on their land. They disposed him of into the sea to prevent any glorification,” Shinde said in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

His comments came during a heated exchange with Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, as the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the issue. Shinde questioned the relevance of preserving Aurangzeb’s tomb, stating, “Who is Aurangzeb? Why should we allow his glorification in our state? He is a blot on our history.”

Shinde accused the Congress of sympathising with Aurangzeb and alleged that it was the Congress that provided protection to the tomb. He defended his political shift from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to the BJP, saying, “Anil Parab should not forget that whatever I did, I did openly, and I did it to save the Shiv Sena from those who sympathise with Aurangzeb. It was the Congress that provided protection to Aurangzeb's tomb."

The Aurangzeb tomb row escalated after VHP and Bajrang Dal supporters staged a protest in Nagpur, burning an effigy of Aurangzeb. Shinde said that while police took action against the protesters, rumors about religious scriptures on the effigy triggered unrest, leading to violence.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the government demolish Aurangzeb’s tomb in Khultabad, mocking the BJP's political alliances. “Raze Aurangzeb’s tomb immediately, but do call Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu when that happens,” he said, alluding to the importance of Muslim votes in their states.

According to PTI, observers said the reference to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar - both key BJP allies – was in the backdrop of the importance of Muslim votes for Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s JDU in elections in their states.

Thackeray accused the BJP of raking up a 400-year-old issue while failing to govern effectively. “You tried to malign our party’s saffron flag and try to teach us Hindutva,” he said. His son, Aaditya Thackeray, went further, claiming the controversy was a diversion from the government’s failures and accused the BJP of trying to “make a Manipur of Maharashtra.”

Tensions escalated in Nagpur, where violence erupted in the Chitnis Park area in Mahal on Monday around 7:30 pm, with stone-pelting targeting police officials. The unrest broke out amid rumors that a holy book was burned during a protest demanding the removal of Aurangzeb’s tomb, leaving six civilians and three policemen injured. Late Monday night, another violent clash erupted in the Hansapuri area near Old Bhandara Road between 10:30 pm and 11:30 pm. A mob went on a rampage, burning vehicles and vandalising houses and a clinic.

