scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
'Every little bit makes a difference': Rahul Gandhi donates entire month's salary for Wayanad landslides relief

Feedback

'Every little bit makes a difference': Rahul Gandhi donates entire month's salary for Wayanad landslides relief

Nearly 400 people died and 70-plus went missing in the landslides that hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi Former Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi

Former Wayanad MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he has donated his entire month's salary for the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected in the landslides that struck on July 30. Nearly 400 people died and 70-plus went missing in the landslides that hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad.

Today, Gandhi said that people in Wayanad endured a "devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced". "I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected," he said and sincerely urged all fellow Indians to contribute whatever they can — "every little bit makes a difference".

"Wayanad is a beautiful part of our country, and together, we can help rebuild the lives of its people who have lost so much. You can safely contribute to the  @INCKerala fund through the Stand With Wayanad - INC app."

Gandhi represented the Wayanad seat from 2019 to 2024. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from two seats - Wayanad and Raebareli. The Congress leader won both seats, but retained Raebareli. Priyanka Gandhi will not contest from Wayanad. 

Published on: Sep 04, 2024, 2:37 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement