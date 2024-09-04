'Every little bit makes a difference': Rahul Gandhi donates entire month's salary for Wayanad landslides relief

Former Wayanad MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said he has donated his entire month's salary for the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected in the landslides that struck on July 30. Nearly 400 people died and 70-plus went missing in the landslides that hit Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad.

Today, Gandhi said that people in Wayanad endured a "devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced". "I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected," he said and sincerely urged all fellow Indians to contribute whatever they can — "every little bit makes a difference".

Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced.



I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge… pic.twitter.com/GDBEevjg5y — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 4, 2024

"Wayanad is a beautiful part of our country, and together, we can help rebuild the lives of its people who have lost so much. You can safely contribute to the @INCKerala fund through the Stand With Wayanad - INC app."

Gandhi represented the Wayanad seat from 2019 to 2024. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he contested from two seats - Wayanad and Raebareli. The Congress leader won both seats, but retained Raebareli. Priyanka Gandhi will not contest from Wayanad.