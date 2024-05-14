Ex-Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi passes away at 72; PM Modi, Tejashwi Yadav offer condolences

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Sushil Kumar Modi, passed away at the age of 72 due to cancer. In April this year, Sushil Modi revealed that he was suffering from cancer and that he would not contest the Lok Sabha elections 2024 due to the same. The last rites of the former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister will be performed on Tuesday.

Sushil Modi said at the time that he has been "fighting with cancer for the past six months." He also mentioned that he had informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the development. Soon after the news went viral, Prime Minister Modi offered condolences to his departed colleague.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Sushil Modi ji, my valuable colleague in the party and my friend for decades. He has played an invaluable role in the rise and success of BJP in Bihar. Strongly opposing the Emergency, he made a name for himself in student politics," PM Modi wrote on X.

Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav also extended his condolences to the departed soul.

"Heartfelt tribute to former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and former Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji on his demise. This is an irreparable loss for Bihar BJP. Om Shanti Shanti," Choudhary wrote.

Calling Sushil Kumar Modi "our guardian", Yadav wrote, "I am extremely saddened to hear the news of the untimely demise of the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, our guardian, struggling and hardworking leader respected Shri Sushil Kumar Modi ji. May God grant a place to the departed soul in his lotus feet and provide strength to the family and well-wishers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti Om."

Known as the BJP's most influential leader in Bihar, Modi's political acumen was often highlighted during election seasons. His political career started in 1973 as a student activist at Patna University, where he was elected as the general-secretary of the students' union.

He served as deputy to Janata Dal (United) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for approximately 11 years. He emerged victorious in the Bihar assembly elections three times between 1990 and 2004.

From 1996 to 2004, he served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar assembly. In 2003, he was appointed as BJP's national vice president, a position he held until 2005. Modi was a BSc (Hons) in Botany graduate from Patna University. He leaves behind his wife Jessie George, a college professor, and two sons - Utkarsh Tathagat, and Akshay Amritanshu.