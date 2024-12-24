Ex-Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla takes over as Manipur's new Governor

Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the former Home Secretary, has been appointed as the Governor of Manipur, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday. His appointment comes at a time when the state is grappling with a rise in ethnic violence that has shaken Manipur since May 2023.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla will succeed Lakshman Prasad Acharya, who took office as the Governor of Manipur on July 31 this year. In addition, Arif Mohammad Khan, the Governor of Kerala, known for his frequent disagreements with the state government on various matters, has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar.