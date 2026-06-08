Ex-SC judge Markandey Katju launches Ishq Karo Party, takes a swipe at Cockroach Janta Party

Former Supreme Court judge Markandey Katju has announced the launch of a new political initiative called the “Ishq Karo Party”, positioning it around the slogan “Make Love Not War” and inviting young Indians to join the platform.

In a post on social media platform X, Katju urged interested individuals to become part of the initiative and said those willing to join could reach out through a dedicated email address. The former judge also extended a public invitation to journalist and author Mrinal Pande to be associated with the party.

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The announcement comes amid growing attention around the satirical and youth-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has gained significant traction online in recent weeks. Katju appeared to position the Ishq Karo Party as an alternative, taking a swipe at the CJP while promoting his new initiative.

The development quickly sparked reactions across social media, with users debating whether the move was political satire, social commentary or a serious attempt to build a new platform around messages of peace and harmony.

Markandey Katju is a retired Indian judge and prominent public commentator. He served as a judge of the Supreme Court of India from 2006 until his retirement in 2011. Before that, he was the Chairman of the Press Council of India and has also held positions in the High Courts of Allahabad and Madras.

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Katju is well known for his outspoken and sometimes controversial opinions on politics, law, and society, often shared through social media, articles, and public speeches. After retirement, he has remained active in public debates, frequently commenting on governance, judicial reforms, and social issues.

He recently announced the launch of the Ishq Karo Party, positioning it as a youth-focused, satirical political platform with the slogan “Make Love Not War.”