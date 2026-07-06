Laser Power & Infra IPO opens on July 9: Check price band, key dates, issue size & more

Laser Power & Infra has fixed the price band for its Rs 742-crore initial public offering at Rs 203-214 per share. At the upper end of the band, It is valued at Rs 3,003.8 crore. The IPO will open for public subscription on July 9 and close on July 13, while the one-day anchor book will open on July 8. The issue comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 542 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 200 crore.

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The Kolkata-based company said Rs 490 crore from the fresh issue proceeds will be used to repay borrowings, while the remaining amount will go towards general corporate purposes. Half of the issue has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 35 per cent for retail investors.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 70 equity shares and in multiples of 70 thereafter. Based on the price band, the minimum investment for a retail investor will be Rs 14,980, while the maximum investment will be Rs 1,94,740.

Laser Power and Infra operates in two business segments, manufacturing and engineering, procurement and construction. It makes power cables, conductors, aluminium wire rods, aerial bunched cables and other products used in the power transmission and distribution sector.

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Its products and components segment contributed 73 per cent of revenue, while the EPC business, focused on rural electrification projects, power distribution infrastructure development and substation installation, accounted for the remaining 27 per cent.

The company is a licensed stranding partner of US-based TS Conductor, which allows it to manufacture advanced high-capacity transmission conductors in India. It has three manufacturing facilities in West Bengal, two in Dhulagarh and one in Kharagpur, with a combined installed capacity of 85,448 metric tonnes as of March 31, 2026.

For FY26, the company reported a profit of Rs 151.6 crore, up 42 per cent from Rs 106.8 crore in the previous fiscal, even as revenue fell 9.5 per cent to Rs 2,326.1 crore from Rs 2,570.4 crore. For the year ended March 31, 2026, it reported revenue from operations of Rs 2,326 crore and profit after tax of Rs 151 crore. Its order book stood at Rs 3,243 crore.

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Laser Power and Infra competes with listed companies such as Apar Industries, Polycab India, KEI Industries, Dynamic Cables and Universal Cables. Its customers include Indian Railways, Tata Power-managed Odisha distribution companies and private EPC players such as Montecarlo Ltd and KRYFS Power Components. IIFL Capital Services and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers.