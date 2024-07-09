Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court takes note of ED Chargesheet, names Arvind Kejriwal, AAP as accused

In a significant development, a Delhi court has acknowledged the Enforcement Directorate's prosecution complaint, effectively charging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi excise policy case.

Special Judge (PC Act) Kaveri Baweja has issued production warrants for Kejriwal, mandating his presence before the court on July 12.

This action follows the ED's submission of the eighth chargesheet on May 17, explicitly naming AAP and Kejriwal as the accused parties. Kejriwal's legal woes escalated when he was apprehended by the ED on March 21. Although he secured bail from the trial court, the High Court has since intervened, suspending the release order.

Subsequently, Kejriwal faced another setback as he was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shortly after. The AAP National Convenor currently finds himself in judicial custody concerning the CBI and ED cases.

The ED's money laundering investigation originates from a case initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in 2022, following a complaint lodged by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

The probe alleges a criminal conspiracy orchestrated by AAP leaders, including Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, to exploit loopholes in the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-22 for the benefit of select liquor vendors.

