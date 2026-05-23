US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at “exciting and new announcements” in the coming months as Washington and New Delhi look to further deepen their strategic partnership, underscoring the growing importance of India in America’s Indo-Pacific policy.

Speaking during the inauguration of a new US Embassy Support Annex building in New Delhi on May 23, Rubio described the India-US relationship as the “cornerstone” of America’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region.

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“It is at the cornerstone of this important partnership between us and India, which, as I said, is an incredibly important one. And it's the reason why I'm here on this visit to reaffirm those ties, to build upon them,” Rubio said.

“We think in the months ahead, we're going to have even more exciting and new announcements to make about the development and the strengthening of the relationship between the two countries,” he added.

‘Relationship on solid footing’

Rubio said ties between the two countries are currently “on solid footing” and pointed to “incredible potential ahead” as both nations expand cooperation across trade, security, technology and regional strategy.

His remarks come amid growing alignment between Washington and New Delhi on Indo-Pacific security, supply chains, emerging technologies and countering regional instability.

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The US Secretary of State also highlighted the close personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, calling leadership chemistry an important driver of bilateral relations.

“It is a personal relationship which dates back to the first administration when the President had a chance to visit here and it has carried over into the second administration,” Rubio said.

“You can just see the connection between them. The connection between leaders is incredibly important. These are two very serious leaders who are focused not just on the short term but on the long term,” he added.

Modi-Rubio meeting focuses on strategic partnership

Prime Minister Modi later confirmed that he met Rubio and discussed the continued expansion of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

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In a post on X, Modi said the two leaders discussed “regional and global peace and security” and reaffirmed that India and the United States would continue working closely for the “global good”.

The visit also carried diplomatic significance after US Ambassador Sergio Gor revealed that Rubio had formally invited Modi to visit the White House on behalf of President Trump.

“Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future,” Gor said.

‘America First’ visa policy announced

During his address, Rubio also announced a new “America First” visa schedule aimed at prioritising business professionals, a move the US says is intended to strengthen economic and commercial engagement between the two countries.

The announcement comes amid broader immigration policy changes being rolled out by the Trump administration, including stricter rules around adjustment of status and Green Card processing.

While details of the new visa framework are still awaited, Rubio indicated that the initiative would focus on boosting business and economic ties between India and the United States.