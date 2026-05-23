Tata Power Vs Adani Power: Expert shares preferred stock for short term amid peak power demand

India's power sector demand is scaling new heights, and supply is effectively keeping pace. Investors are tracking power stocks to capitalise on the sector's momentum. According to data from the Indian Strategic Studies Forum (ISSF), the country's peak power shortage has plummeted from 16.6% in 2007-08 to a record 0.0% in May 2026, with peak demand met reaching 270,820 MW.

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A May 21 sector update by JM Financial highlighted that energy consumption in April 2026 grew 4% year-on-year to 154 billion units (BU), while peak demand hit 256 GW, marking a 9% year-on-year surge.

“In Apr’26, a total of 500MW solar and 1,580MWh of storage capacity were auctioned across tenders under the project development category, while 1,075MW solar capacity was awarded under the EPC category,” JM Financial said.









Tata Power vs Adani Power

Amid this backdrop, during the May 21 episode of BTTV’s 'Daily Calls' show, a viewer, KD Pradhan, asked whether Tata Power Company Ltd or Adani Power Ltd is the better investment for a six-month horizon.

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Responding to the query, Nilesh Jain, VP - Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse, shared tactical paths for both counters.

Tata Power: Jain prefers Tata Power. He highlighted the stock's steady price action, making it the preferred pick of the two.“Out of these two, if I have to pick any one that would be Tata Power, given the kind of stable move that we usually see in this particular counter,” Jain told BTTV.

Stop loss: The stock boasts a very strong support at Rs 390, which coincides with its 100-day and 200-day moving averages. This level should serve as a stop loss, he noted.

Strategy: Jain advised accumulating the stock on declines. He projected that Tata Power has the potential to move towards Rs 440 to Rs 450 on the upside with a short-term extended target stretching towards Rs 460.



Watch the full conversation here:

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Adani Power: “Coming to Adani Power, see comparatively we have seen more volatility in this particular counter, but the undertone remains strong in this particular counter as well,” Jain noted.

Support & stop loss: Jain suggested maintaining a stop loss below the Rs 215 mark. If investors want to play a momentum with a high risk, Jain suggests Adani Power may be considered for a short-term momentum move aimed at a target zone of Rs 230 to Rs 240.

