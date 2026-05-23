Power play: How renewable energy is acing peak energy demand amid scorching heat

India’s peak power demand touched a record high of 270.8 GW on May 21 and Renewable energy (RE) including hydro contributed 34% to the peak demand, while contributing 28.9% to the total energy generation for the day.

The scorching summer saw temperatures soaring above 45 degrees in many cities across the country, leading to huge power demand as people try to cool themselves.

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Non-fossil sources now account for over half of India’s total installed capacity. The impact of RE during ‘peak demand’ (highest point of electrical power consumed over a specific period) is regularly visible, with a minimised role of fossil fuels especially during ‘solar hours’ (7am-7pm), said an analysis by think tank CSE.

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Asking people for judicious power use, the Ministry of Power said that the peak power demand usually occurs between 2pm and 4 pm. Peak demand remained above 250 GW for approximately 6.5 hours between 11:30am to 5pm, highlighting the impact of sustained heat during the day on the power consumption

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However, the heating planet’s impact has increased thermal cooling needs, resulting in a rise in power demand concentrated around the summer months.

How peak power demand has increased?

India’s peak electricity demand now typically occurs around 3PM during solar hours and again between 9PM and 11PM during non-solar hours. This is driven by rising air conditioning loads, intensifying heatwaves, and growing industrial and commercial demand.

In 2026, peak power demand has risen sharply since April 1, increasing from 214.9 GW to a two-year high of 257.1 GW on April 25, before reaching a record high of 270.8 GW on May 21, 2026. This is a 26% increase in a span of 50 days.

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The Central Electricity Authority’s long-term resource adequacy plan projected a peak power demand of 270 GW for FY 2026-27, and the same has been proven true on May 21, 2026.

The heating conditions have not yet dissipated, highlighting the possibility of rising demand over the coming days or weeks. The role of coordinated policy response alongside expansion of RE capacity as showcased in the addition of storage, will reduce the paradox of meeting rising heat with a fossil fuel-based power system.

Which are regions driving demand?

Rising temperatures and extreme weather events are becoming key drivers of peak electricity demand in India. These weather-induced surges in demand are placing increasing stress on the power system, particularly in regions with high population density and industrial activity.

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The northern region plays a central role in India’s electricity landscape, regularly contributing over 30% of national peak demand. Its demand is highly temperature sensitive, especially across populous and industrialised regions such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan.