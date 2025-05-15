Exclusive: India fired around 15 BrahMos missiles on Pakistani air bases

India broke the back of the Pakistani Air Force and its military by hitting 11 of their 13 air bases on the night of May 9-10 by the Indian Air Force. The IAF carried out the operation to hit Pakistani air bases to take out their infrastructure and air defence network including the HQ-9 missile systems from China.

The air defence missile system had been deployed by the Pakistan Air Force at different locations, including the Chaklala air base. The Indian Air Force had identified the air bases using its pilotless target aircraft for getting the Pakistani radars and missile systems activated.

As soon as they became active, India launched an attack by using kamikaze downs like the Harop which badly damaged the air defence network of the Pakistan Air Force. In the operations led by the Chief of Defence Staff, the weapon systems were chosen by the National Security Advisor opted for the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile for sending across a message.

The aircraft missions carrying the missiles like the BrahMos and Scalp flew from the different air bases in western air command and south western air command areas. The missions had attacked almost all the major sites of Pakistani Air Force and 11 of their 13 bases were hit.

The strike by the BrahMos and the Scalp mainly hit the hangar of the Pakistani Air Force at an air base in Sindh where they have suffered heavy damage to the UAVx and an airborne surveillance and early warning aircraft. The air bases were damaged to an extent that the Pakistan Air Force had to shift its aircraft to rear bases.

On the night of May 7-8, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles. These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Grid and Air Defence systems.

Air Defence systems detect, track, and neutralise threats using a network of radars, control centres, artillery, and both aircraft- and ground-based missiles. On the morning of May 8, the Indian Armed Forces targeted Air Defence Radars and systems at a number of locations in Pakistan. An Air Defence system at Lahore was neutralised.