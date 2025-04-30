Exclusive: Satellite images expose Hafiz Saeed's lavish, high-security hideout in Lahore

India Today has tracked down the current hideout of Hafiz Saeed, chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, who is now also suspected to be the real architect behind the April 22 massacre in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. Saeed is living under tight security in a densely populated locality of Lahore, Pakistan, contradicting Islamabad’s official stance that he is in prison for terror financing.

Despite Pakistan's repeated claims that Saeed is behind bars, new satellite images and videos accessed by India Today show him living comfortably under 24x7 protection. His security personnel openly admitted to being deployed for his protection, and the footage confirms his residence is closely guarded and equipped with personal facilities.

India Today’s investigation shows three main structures in the compound: Saeed’s personal residence, a mosque and madrasa, and a recently developed private park that reportedly includes amenities designed for Saeed’s exclusive use. The area is in the middle of a busy residential neighbourhood, allowing Saeed to “hide in plain sight,” according to the report.

A personal security guard confirmed, “They were deployed to protect Hafiz,” further debunking Pakistan’s claim that Saeed is serving time in prison. The compound's surroundings are heavily fortified, and the site has been placed under constant surveillance following the killing of Saeed’s close aide, Abu Qatal, last month. After Qatal’s assassination, Pakistan’s ISI reportedly tightened Saeed’s security and began converting his home into a designated sub-jail.

Indian intelligence agencies, aware of the hideout, are closely monitoring the developments, sources told India Today.

Meanwhile, National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources revealed that top LeT commander Farooq Ahmad, currently believed to be operating from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), played a critical role in enabling the Pahalgam attack. His sleeper cell network has allegedly facilitated multiple attacks in Kashmir over the past two years.

The April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a known offshoot of Saeed’s LeT, which has been repeatedly linked to cross-border terrorist activities. The targeting of civilians at a popular tourist site has significantly escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Saeed, long considered India’s most wanted terrorist, remains a central figure in the terror ecosystem operating from Pakistani soil. The new revelations about his life of comfort and protection raise serious questions about Islamabad’s stated commitment to combatting terrorism.

