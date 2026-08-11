Expired food products, cockroaches, rusty racks: Licence of Blinkit store suspended in Mumbai after inspection

Some food products had expired, while others were damaged or appeared tampered with. The store failed to organise food items according to the First In, First Out (FIFO) and First Expiry, First Out (FEFO) systems.

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The FDA also found shortcomings in waste management and the personal hygiene of employees handling food. Medical examinations and health records of food-handling workers were inadequate, and the provision of required personal protective equipment was unsatisfactory.

Following the inspection, the FDA suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The order has directed that food business operations at the establishment remain suspended until further instructions.

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This action is part of a wider food-safety enforcement drive by the Maharashtra FDA under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. Between May 25 and July 31, the department inspected 3,137 hotels, restaurants, eateries, and other food establishments across Mumbai, issuing 764 improvement notices and suspending 165 licences.

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Food products weighing 28.66 lakh kg and valued at ₹55.72 crore were seized or destroyed, Mundhe said.

Of the 165 licence suspensions, establishments have filed appeals in 103 cases. Interim relief has been granted in eligible cases after compliance verification.

Mundhe clarified that licence suspension does not necessarily mean permanent closure. Establishments are given an opportunity to rectify violations, after which the FDA holds hearings before deciding on revoking the suspension.

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The department has urged citizens to report food-safety violations, emphasising that compromises with food quality and hygiene will not be tolerated.