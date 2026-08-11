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Vodafone Idea shares: Q1 loss narrows; should you buy? Targets by CLSA, UBS, Nomura

Vodafone Idea shares: Q1 loss narrows; should you buy? Targets by CLSA, UBS, Nomura

VIL share price: Analysts said all eyes would be on the three-year capex program and, thus, the management commentary would be crucial. The analyst briefing is scheduled today at 2:30 PM IST. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 11, 2026 9:02 AM IST
Vodafone Idea shares: Q1 loss narrows; should you buy? Targets by CLSA, UBS, NomuraKey catalysts for VIL: successful debt-capital raise; industry tariff hikes; acceleration on subscriber additions; and strategic equity investment that may provide the much-needed confidence capital.

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) largely attracted 'Neutral' rating and unchanged target prices by stock brokerages following its June quarter results. UBS suggested 'Neutral' on VIL with a target of Rs 15. CLSA advised a 'Hold' on the stock with a target of Rs 13 apiece. Nomura is 'Neutral', having set the target at Rs 12,60 apiece. Axis Capital recommended 'Reduce' with a target of Rs 12.25. Vodafone Idea reported a narrowing of losses in the June quarter, beat estimates on revenue and Ebitda marginally, but lacked any major surprises.

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Analysts said all eyes would be on VIL's three-year capex program and, thus, the management commentary would be crucial. The analyst briefing is scheduled today at 2:30 PM IST.

"We maintain our Neutral rating and target price of Rs 12.60 for VIL, based on 14 times FY28F EV/Ebitda. We prefer Bharti Airtel among the telecom stocks under our coverage. Key catalysts for VIL: successful debt-capital raise; industry tariff hikes; acceleration on subscriber additions; and strategic equity investment that may provide the much-needed confidence capital," Nomura said.

Vodafone Idea said its net loss narrowed to Rs 3,754 crore in the June quarter from a loss of Rs 6,608 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter stood at Rs 5,034 crore, rising 9.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Operational performance was bolstered by sequential subscriber additions and steady upgrades to high-speed broadband services.

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Over 67 per cent of the total base now uses 4G/5G services. Customer ARPU (excluding M2M) climbed 10.2 per cent YoY to Rs 195, up from Rs 177 in Q1FY26.

Average data usage per 4G/5G subscriber increased to 21.7 GB per month, driving total daily data traffic on the network to 88.4 Pb/Day.

Nomura said revenue for the quarter was 1.6 per cent ahead of its estimates. VIL reported a net subscriber gain of 3 lakh to end-1Q subscribers of 19.31 crore. This was the first sub-addition since the merger. Ebitda also beat its estimates by 0.5 per cent.

The quarter also saw VIL recording exceptional gains of arising mainly from gains from the remeasurement of the company’s stake in Vodafone Inc as part of the settlement with promoters.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 11, 2026 9:01 AM IST
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