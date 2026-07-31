Over 1 lakh Zomato, Blinkit delivery partners file ITRs; Rs 18 crore in tax refunds facilitated

Beyond tax compliance, filing an ITR helps establish a documented financial history, which can improve access to formal financial services such as personal loans, fixed deposit-backed credit cards, rental agreements and other products that require proof of income.

"Delivery partners are at the centre of what we do, and we see it as our responsibility to support them well beyond their work on our platforms. Whether it is helping them build a formal financial record through ITR filing, or the welfare benefits and savings tools we offer through the app, our effort is to give delivery partners the security and financial standing they deserve," said Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato.

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To simplify the process, the companies have integrated ITR filing into the Zomato and Blinkit Delivery Partner apps through a third-party service offered at a subsidised cost. Delivery partners can initiate the filing process digitally, verify their details using OTP authentication and complete the submission within minutes. Additional assistance is available through an in-app chatbot and a dedicated helpline.

The companies are also running awareness campaigns through in-app notifications, testimonials from fellow delivery partners, posters and LED displays at Blinkit's dark stores to encourage more workers to file their returns.

The ITR filing initiative is part of a broader financial well-being programme for delivery partners. The companies said they also provide welfare benefits such as OPD coverage, medical and accident insurance, maternity insurance and paid period rest days for women delivery partners. Financial products, including fixed deposits, recurring deposits and pension accounts under the gig-worker variant of the National Pension System (NPS), are also available.

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ALSO READ: Your tax consultant made a mistake in your ITR. Can you still be penalised? ITAT Chennai ruling explains

Last-minute ITR rush: Avoid these common filing mistakes

Meanwhile, as the July 31 deadline for most individual taxpayers draws to a close, tax professionals are advising filers not to rush through the process.

A common issue after filing is receiving a defective return notice under Section 139(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such notices are issued when the return is found to be incomplete, inaccurate or inconsistent.

Some of the most common reasons include failure to disclose foreign assets or income, mismatches between the ITR and Form 26AS, AIS or TIS, incorrect deduction claims, omission of capital gains, and failure to e-verify the return within 30 days of filing.

Taxpayers who receive a defective return notice can log in to the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal, access the notice under the e-Proceedings section, upload a corrected return using the appropriate ITR form and submit their response online.

LAST MINUTE CHECKS: Missing July 31 ITR deadline? Here's what happens next — and how you can still file your tax return

Experts recommend reconciling information available in AIS, Form 26AS and TIS with personal financial records before filing the return. Any discrepancy in AIS should be reported on the income tax portal with supporting evidence. If the information reflected in AIS is correct, it should be disclosed in the ITR even if the income is exempt, below the taxable threshold or has already been subjected to tax deducted at source (TDS).

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With the filing season nearing its end for most taxpayers, experts say spending a few extra minutes reviewing the return can help avoid notices, delays in processing and future compliance issues.