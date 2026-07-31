Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
personal finance
tax
Over 1 lakh Zomato, Blinkit delivery partners file ITRs; Rs 18 crore in tax refunds facilitated

Over 1 lakh Zomato, Blinkit delivery partners file ITRs; Rs 18 crore in tax refunds facilitated

Zomato and Blinkit have helped more than 100,000 delivery partners file income tax returns across 905 cities. The effort has unlocked ₹18 crore in refunds and brought many first-time filers into the formal financial system.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 4:22 PM IST
Over 1 lakh Zomato, Blinkit delivery partners file ITRs; Rs 18 crore in tax refunds facilitatedThe income tax return filing schedule for the Assessment Year 2026-27 has changed, with different deadlines for different ITR forms.
SUMMARY
  • The filing deadline for gig workers remains 31 August 2026 nationwide
  • Nearly 73% of filers had no previous ITR record on platforms
  • Filed returns can support loan applications, rental deals and credit access

Zomato and Blinkit have facilitated income tax return (ITR) filing for more than one lakh delivery partners across 905 cities, helping unlock tax refunds worth Rs 18 crore. The initiative comes even as salaried taxpayers race to meet the July 31 ITR deadline, while the filing deadline for eligible gig workers remains open until August 31, 2026.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to the companies, nearly 73% of the delivery partners who filed their returns this year were first-time ITR filers, indicating that a growing number of gig workers are entering the formal financial ecosystem for the first time.

Beyond tax compliance, filing an ITR helps establish a documented financial history, which can improve access to formal financial services such as personal loans, fixed deposit-backed credit cards, rental agreements and other products that require proof of income.

"Delivery partners are at the centre of what we do, and we see it as our responsibility to support them well beyond their work on our platforms. Whether it is helping them build a formal financial record through ITR filing, or the welfare benefits and savings tools we offer through the app, our effort is to give delivery partners the security and financial standing they deserve," said Aditya Mangla, CEO, Zomato.

Advertisement

MUST READ: Will the July 31 ITR deadline be extended? Everything salaried taxpayers need to know

To simplify the process, the companies have integrated ITR filing into the Zomato and Blinkit Delivery Partner apps through a third-party service offered at a subsidised cost. Delivery partners can initiate the filing process digitally, verify their details using OTP authentication and complete the submission within minutes. Additional assistance is available through an in-app chatbot and a dedicated helpline.

The companies are also running awareness campaigns through in-app notifications, testimonials from fellow delivery partners, posters and LED displays at Blinkit's dark stores to encourage more workers to file their returns.

The ITR filing initiative is part of a broader financial well-being programme for delivery partners. The companies said they also provide welfare benefits such as OPD coverage, medical and accident insurance, maternity insurance and paid period rest days for women delivery partners. Financial products, including fixed deposits, recurring deposits and pension accounts under the gig-worker variant of the National Pension System (NPS), are also available.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Your tax consultant made a mistake in your ITR. Can you still be penalised? ITAT Chennai ruling explains

Last-minute ITR rush: Avoid these common filing mistakes

Meanwhile, as the July 31 deadline for most individual taxpayers draws to a close, tax professionals are advising filers not to rush through the process.

A common issue after filing is receiving a defective return notice under Section 139(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such notices are issued when the return is found to be incomplete, inaccurate or inconsistent.

Some of the most common reasons include failure to disclose foreign assets or income, mismatches between the ITR and Form 26AS, AIS or TIS, incorrect deduction claims, omission of capital gains, and failure to e-verify the return within 30 days of filing.

Taxpayers who receive a defective return notice can log in to the Income Tax Department's e-filing portal, access the notice under the e-Proceedings section, upload a corrected return using the appropriate ITR form and submit their response online.

LAST MINUTE CHECKS: Missing July 31 ITR deadline? Here's what happens next — and how you can still file your tax return

Experts recommend reconciling information available in AIS, Form 26AS and TIS with personal financial records before filing the return. Any discrepancy in AIS should be reported on the income tax portal with supporting evidence. If the information reflected in AIS is correct, it should be disclosed in the ITR even if the income is exempt, below the taxable threshold or has already been subjected to tax deducted at source (TDS).

Advertisement

With the filing season nearing its end for most taxpayers, experts say spending a few extra minutes reviewing the return can help avoid notices, delays in processing and future compliance issues.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 4:18 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more