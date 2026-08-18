Expired Frooti, Appy Fizz worth ₹99,970 seized; Maharashtra FDA suspends Parle Agro-linked warehouse licence

The warehouse, located in Prayag Nagar on LU Gadkari Marg in Chembur’s Washinaka area, was inspected by a team of eight FDA officials from around 6 pm on August 13 until 5 am on August 14.

Following the seizure, officials sealed the warehouse and detained two vehicles used to transport the products. Authorities said no food items from the facility would be allowed to be sold or transported until further instructions.

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FDA inspects 86 online food establishments

The action comes as the Maharashtra FDA, led by IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe, steps up food safety inspections across the state.

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As part of a statewide inspection campaign on August 13, the FDA inspected 86 food establishments operating through online delivery platforms. One business was ordered to stop operations immediately, while 60 establishments were served improvement notices.

The regulator also suspended 14 food business licences with immediate effect. The inspections found violations including poor hygiene, improper food storage temperatures, inadequate pest control and expired food items.

Dairy products, banned food items seized

The inspection drive also covered milk and dairy products. Officials seized 698 kg of dairy stock worth ₹34,302.

The department also initiated criminal action against the sale, distribution and transportation of prohibited products, including pan masala and gutkha. Ten FIRs were registered, nine people were arrested and banned food products valued at ₹46,76,631 were confiscated, according to the release.

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Officials also seized around 1,270 kg of other food products, including milk and dairy goods, bakery products and edible oil, with an estimated value of ₹1,29,762.

The department said the combined value of the confiscated products, covering both other food commodities and prohibited items, was ₹46,89,603. The special inspection campaign involved 15 raids.

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109 hotels, restaurants also inspected

Separately, the FDA inspected 109 hotels, restaurants, dhabas and other food establishments. Improvement notices were issued to 49 businesses, while the licences of four food establishments were suspended.

Four Domino’s outlets also face action

The FDA on Tuesday suspended the food-business licences of four Domino’s Pizza outlets run by Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. after inspections found several violations related to food safety and hygiene.

The affected outlets are in Vile Parle West, Borivali West and R-City Mall in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, as well as Malakapour in Karad, Satara.