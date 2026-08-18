BSE shareholders in a fix: Two downgrades in two days; where is the stock headed?

On Monday, global brokerage Jefferies downgraded the stock to "underperform" and cut its target price by 16%.

The brokerage cited concerns over the closing auction session (CAS), a higher securities transaction tax and the RBI's revised bank-guarantee norms as the reasons behind its downgrade. Analysts led by Supratim Datta said these factors could weigh on BSE's revenue from domestic proprietary traders.

Jefferies analysts said that BSE's options average daily turnover has fallen 12 per cent in August from the previous month, compared with a 14 per cent fall for unlisted peer NSE. It also said BSE's market-share gains beyond T-0 and T-1 days had been slow, Bloomberg reported.

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Following the development, the stock fell 2.9 per cent to a four month low of Rs 3,235. This was the fifth day of successive fall for the stock. Market cap of the bourse fell to Rs 1.34 lakh crore.

Jefferies pared its FY27-FY29 earnings-per-share estimates by 5-12 per cent and reduced its price target to Rs 2,940, implying around 15 per cent downside from Friday's close.