BSE shareholders in a fix: Two downgrades in two days; where is the stock headed?

Shares of BSE Ltd, Asia's oldest bourse, fell 3% to a four month low on Tuesday after the stock received its second downgrade in two days. Brokerage Nuvama Institutional Equities lowered its stance on BSE to "hold" from "buy". It also cut its target price on the stock by 21% to Rs 3,240. Nuvama cited the impact of closing auction session on option volumes, tighter bank guarantee norms, and market-share gains nearing saturation levels as factors for the downgrade.
Nuvama also pared its earnings per share (EPS) view on the stock by 6.3% for financial year 2026-27 (Apr-Mar) and 15% for FY28.