Explained: How India elects its Vice-President and can a former VP contest again?

Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned as the Vice President of India, citing health reasons in a letter addressed to the President of India. His resignation has triggered the process to elect his successor, bringing the spotlight back on how the Vice President is chosen and whether a former occupant of the post can contest again.

How is the VP elected?

The Vice-President is elected through an indirect election conducted by an Electoral College comprising members of both Houses of Parliament — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including nominated members. Unlike the Presidential election, state assemblies have no role in this process.

Voting is done by secret ballot, using the single transferable vote (STV) system of proportional representation. MPs rank candidates in order of preference. A candidate must secure the required quota of votes, calculated as (Total Valid Votes ÷ 2) + 1, to be declared elected.

The Election Commission of India conducts and oversees the election. To be eligible, a candidate must:

Be a citizen of India

Be at least 35 years old

Be qualified to be a member of the Rajya Sabha

Not hold any office of profit under the Government

The Vice President holds office for a five-year term but continues until a successor is elected.

Can a former VP contest again?

Yes. The Indian Constitution does not restrict the number of terms a person can serve as Vice-President. A former Vice-President is fully eligible to contest again, whether immediately after completing a term or after a gap. They can serve multiple terms if elected through the prescribed process.

With Jagdeep Dhankhar’s resignation, the question of succession is wide open — and theoretically, even a former Vice-President could throw their hat in the ring.

Jagdeep Dhankhar is the third Vice-President in Indian history to resign before completing his term. Previously, VV Giri stepped down from the Vice Presidency on July 20, 1969, to contest the presidential election following President Zakir Husain’s demise. R Venkataraman resigned as Vice President in July 1987 after being elected President.