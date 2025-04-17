Explained: India halts 35 drug combinations over health risks — here’s the full list and what it means for you

In a major crackdown on drug safety violations, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has banned 35 fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs. These include popular formulations used to treat diabetes, hypertension, pain, infections, and more.
The April 11 order directs an immediate halt on manufacturing, sale, and distribution of these drugs, citing that they were approved without mandatory safety and efficacy evaluations under the New Drugs and Clinical Trials (NDCT) Rules, 2019.
Why were these drugs banned?
State drug regulators had approved them without following central oversight procedures. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) called this a “serious risk to public health.” The CDSCO emphasized the importance of uniform enforcement of India’s drug safety rules across states.
What are FDC drugs?
Fixed-Dose Combinations (FDCs) contain two or more active ingredients in a single pill or dose. While they can improve convenience and adherence to treatment, they must undergo thorough safety checks — especially when combining powerful medications.
Here's the full list of the 35 banned FDCs:
Dapagliflozin + Glimepiride + Metformin
Cilnidipine + Metoprolol Succinate
Etodolac + Paracetamol + Chlorzoxazone
Trypsin-Chymotrypsin + Diclofenac + Paracetamol
Glucosamine + Diacerein + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane
Nimesulide + Serratiopeptidase + Paracetamol
Diacerein + Glucosamine + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane
Levocetirizine + Montelukast + Ambroxol
Nimesulide + Paracetamol + Serratiopeptidase
Paracetamol + Chlorzoxazone + Aceclofenac
Ofloxacin + Ornidazole + Racecadotril
Cefixime + Ofloxacin + Lactobacillus
Diacerein + Glucosamine + Boswellia Serrata
Etodolac + Paracetamol + Serratiopeptidase
Pantoprazole + Domperidone + Levosulpiride
Glucosamine + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane + Boswellia Serrata
Diacerein + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane + Boswellia Serrata
Trypsin-Chymotrypsin + Diclofenac + Serratiopeptidase
Glimepiride + Metformin + Voglibose
Trypsin-Chymotrypsin + Diclofenac + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane
Paracetamol + Aceclofenac + Chlorzoxazone
Paracetamol + Diclofenac + Chlorzoxazone
Etodolac + Paracetamol + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane
Cefixime + Lactobacillus + Ofloxacin
Paracetamol + Chlorzoxazone + Nimesulide
Drotaverine + Mefenamic Acid + Paracetamol
Glucosamine + Diacerein + Boswellia Serrata
Serratiopeptidase + Diclofenac + Paracetamol
Diclofenac + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane + Paracetamol
Glucosamine + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane + Diacerein
Paracetamol + Diclofenac + Serratiopeptidase
Pantoprazole + Domperidone + Simethicone
Trypsin-Chymotrypsin + Diclofenac + Boswellia Serrata
Nimesulide + Paracetamol + Methyl Sulfonyl Methane
Pantoprazole + Domperidone + Simethicone + Activated Dimethicone
What should you do if you're taking these?
Stop use immediately and consult your doctor for safe alternatives.
Pharmacies are instructed to remove stock of these drugs. Patients should report any adverse effects experienced from these combinations to their healthcare provider or through India’s pharmacovigilance program.
What happens next?
State regulators must cancel existing licenses for these drugs. Drug enforcement teams across ports and zones will monitor and enforce the ban. A wider review of drug approval processes is expected in the coming months.