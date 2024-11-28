Explosion heard near PVR multiplex in Delhi's Prashant Vihar, police, fire tenders rushed

A loud explosion was heard near the PVR multiplex in Prashant Vihar, North Delhi, on the morning of November 28, prompting an immediate response from authorities.

Delhi Police reported that the blast was reported via a distress call at 11:48 am. Emergency teams, including fire tenders, were quickly dispatched to the location.

Officials are currently assessing the nature and cause of the explosion. The Delhi Fire Service confirmed the blast. "A call about a blast in the Prashant Vihar area was received. Firefighters and police personnel have arrived at the site," a Delhi Fire Service official told ANI.

The Delhi Fire Service also added that four fire tenders were deployed to the area. "We received the blast call at 11:48 am and quickly sent four fire tenders to the scene. Our teams are working on further details," the official said.

#WATCH | Delhi Police cordon off area in Prashant Vihar where an explosion is reported; CRPF personnel also present pic.twitter.com/p49X7AtNAm — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2024

The blast, which occurred around 11.48 am, sent plumes of smoke bellowing towards the cinema, located approximately 100 metres from the explosion site, causing alarm among families living nearby and movie-goers.

The explosion took place near a sweet shop in the vicinity of the PVR multiplex. The driver of a nearby parked three-wheeler sustained minor injuries due to the blast.

Residents also highlighted that the incident took place in an area where the office of the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police is situated, raising concerns about security lapses.

A senior police officer of the Crime Branch said they were in the office when they heard a loud noise and saw thick smoke. "We first thought it was a cylinder blast. The rest of the teams are investigating the entire matter now," said the officer.

The entrance to the sweet shop has been cordoned off and a probe was on to ascertain the kind of blast.

This comes after a similar incident last month, when a powerful blast damaged a wall at the CRPF school in Rohini's Prashant Vihar, causing widespread panic. Though no injuries were reported, the explosion led to a city-wide alert and brought in top investigation agencies.

(With inputs from PTI)