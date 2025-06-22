'Expressed deep concern': PM Modi speaks to Iran President, calls for de-escalation after US strikes Fordow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian amid heightened tensions in West Asia following the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. "Spoke with President of Iran @drpezeshkian," PM Modi said in a tweet. "We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations. Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability."

The conversation came just hours after the United States confirmed it had carried out coordinated strikes on three major nuclear sites in Iran — Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan.

The call came from the Iranian President in the wake of the US attack on the Iranian Nuclear facilities, according to news agency ANI. The President briefed PM Modi in detail on the evolving situation. The call lasted 45 minutes. The Iranian President described India as a friend and partner in promoting regional peace, security and stability and thanked Prime Minister Modi for India's position and call for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy.

After the US strike, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said America, a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, has committed a "grave violation of the UN Charter, international law and the NPT". He further added: "The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences."

Later, in a televised speech, Araghchi said Trump "betrayed" both Iran and the American people. "While President Trump was elected on a platform of putting an end to America’s costly involvement of forever wars in our part of the world, he’s betrayed not only Iran by abusing our commitment to diplomacy but also deceived his own voters by submitting to the mission of a wanted war criminal who has grown accustomed to exploiting the lives and wealth of American citizens to further the Israeli regime’s objectives," Araghchi was quoted as saying by BBC.

In retaliation, Tehran launched a wave of missiles at Israel this morning, wounding at least 21 people. Iranian missiles made impacts in four sites across Israel: in Haifa, Tel Aviv, Be'er Yaakov and Nes Ziona, Israel's Magen David Adom emergency response service told CBS News.

The Israel Defense Forces told CBS News that Iran had launched about 30 missiles at Israel.

