Eye on Su-57 jets and S-500: India may discuss major defence deals during Putin's visit

India plans to open discussions on acquiring Russian Su-57 fighter jets and an advanced S-500 missile defence system during President Vladimir Putin's visit this week, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The talks are expected to focus on next-generation Russian platforms that could fill critical gaps in India's fighter fleet.

A potential agreement, however, could complicate progress on any trade deal with Washington, which has repeatedly pushed back against India's major weapons purchases from Moscow, the report said.

The US has been pushing India to scale down its energy and defence trade with Moscow. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has maintained New Delhi's historical defence ties with Moscow while diversifying acquisitions from the US and Europe over the past decade.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, Russia remains India's largest defence supplier despite a steep drop in imports - from 76% of India’s arms purchases in 2009 to 36% in 2024.

Ahead of Putin's scheduled visit this week, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said India's defence cooperation with Russia is a long-standing one, and the nation does not intend to stop any time soon. "India will continue to buy defence equipment from both Russia and the US," he said.

India currently operates more than 200 Russian fighter jets and several S-400 air defence batteries, which were deployed during the four-day conflict with Pakistan in May. The Indian Air Force has reportedly urged the government to acquire more advanced Russian fighters to address a shortfall in squadron strength.

Acquiring Su-57 aircraft would allow pilots to transition easily to next-generation Russian platforms and leverage India's existing maintenance ecosystem through Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, officials told Bloomberg. They said long-range missiles on the Su-57 jets would give India added visual range capabilities. Talks, however, are unlikely to conclude during Putin's visit.

Putin will be in India on 4–5 December for the 23rd Annual Summit - his first visit since the Russia-Ukraine war and Operation Sindoor. While India withdrew from the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft programme in an earlier break from Russian defence cooperation, several joint projects remain active. These include the S-400 air defence system, T-90 tanks, Sukhoi-30 and MiG-29 fighter production, Kamov helicopters, T-72 and BMP-2 armoured vehicles, stealth frigates, and the jointly developed BrahMos missile and AK-203 rifle.

Russia has also renewed its offer of a fifth-generation fighter jet.