Fact-check fails: First-time TVK MLA demands shutdown of non-existent Ranipet tyre factory

A reference was made in the Assembly today to a JK Tyre unit in Ranipet. On verification, JK Tyre does not have a manufacturing facility in Ranipet. The environmental issue raised by the Hon’ble Member will, however, be looked into to identify the concerned non JK tyre unit and… pic.twitter.com/9eIi6vaDX3 — Virudhai Magal Keerthana (@Keerthana4VNR) — Virudhai Magal Keerthana (@Keerthana4VNR) September 3, 2026

The drama escalated when Environment and Climate Change Minister VK Rajeev promptly rose in the House, promising an immediate inspection if details were provided. However, as netizens quickly pointed out online, JK Tyre runs no manufacturing facility in Ranipet — its only plant in Tamil Nadu sits roughly 70 km away in Kanchipuram district.

The government was forced to pivot by evening. Industries Minister S Keerthana clarified the misstep on X, confirming that JK Tyre has no plant in the area, though officials would investigate to identify whichever non-JK unit was actually behind the pollution.

Advertisement

I did a small search on the JkTyre company that the TVK MLA asked to be shutdown. I know there is one factory in Kanchipuram District but did not know there was one in Ranipet District. So we did a search for major subsidiaries which could be manufacturing for @JKTyreCorporate… pic.twitter.com/9DSdp2vcM5 — Dr. T R B Rajaa (@TRBRajaa) September 3, 2026

Opposition voices pounced on the blunder. Former Industries Minister T R B Raajaa mocked the legislator on X, suggesting she had mistaken a local tyre retreading outlet for a major industrial plant.

“One should not take anything said by the TVK MLAs as hard facts, just like their reels,” he wrote, questioning why the administration initially backed the request. For now, JK Tyre’s actual plant in Sriperumbudur continues its routine operations, leaving the ruling party to manage the fallout of an unverified floor demand.