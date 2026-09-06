Canadian citizenship certificate wait jumps to 33 months from 12 months as 136,000 applications remain pending: Here's what applicants need to know

The latest figure was updated on September 3, 2026.

Canadian citizenship certificate wait time: What applicants need to know

Current wait: New applicants now face an estimated 33-month wait for a citizenship certificate.

New applicants now face an estimated 33-month wait for a citizenship certificate. Eight-month jump: The processing estimate increased from 25 months in August to 33 months in September.

The processing estimate increased from 25 months in August to 33 months in September. 21-month increase since May: The estimated wait has risen from 12 months to 33 months in four months.

The estimated wait has risen from 12 months to 33 months in four months. About 136,000 waiting: Around 136,000 applications are currently awaiting a decision.

Around 136,000 applications are currently awaiting a decision. Extra time for applicants overseas: People living outside Canada and the US may need to add another 3 to 4 months for mailing.

People living outside Canada and the US may need to add another 3 to 4 months for mailing. Some applications could take longer: IRCC has separately warned of delays for applications linked to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Uganda.

Advertisement

Don't Miss: India’s energy lifeline runs through the Indian Ocean: Why this maritime corridor matters

Citizenship certificate wait time jumps by eight months

The latest increase is the biggest month-on-month jump in the period shown by IRCC.

The estimated wait rose by eight months between August and September, from 25 months to 33 months. That represents a 32% increase in just one month.

The processing time has now increased by 21 months since May, when the estimate was 12 months.

IRCC says the processing time is an estimate of how long it expects to take to process an application received today. The clock starts when the department receives a complete application and ends when it makes a decision.

Advertisement

The actual wait can be different depending on the number of applications received and whether an application is complex.

Applicants outside Canada could face longer waits

People applying from outside Canada and the US may need to factor in additional time before receiving their citizenship certificate.

IRCC says applicants should "Add 3 to 4 months" to account for mailing time if they live outside Canada and the US and apply through a Canadian embassy, high commission or consulate.

For online applications, the processing clock starts when the application is submitted.

For applications sent by mail, the processing time begins when the application reaches IRCC's mailroom.

The department also warns that applications can be delayed or returned if they are incomplete.

Why has the processing time increased?

IRCC updates its processing-time estimates every month based on the number of applications already in its system and how many applications it expects to process in the months ahead.

The department also considers how many people are available to process applications.

IRCC said Canada's Immigration Levels Plan sets the number of newcomers the country plans to welcome each year. Its processing capacity can also change depending on operational needs.

Advertisement

This means the estimated waiting time can move in either direction.

IRCC said the amount of time an applicant has left to wait will generally decrease as applications move through the system. However, the published estimated processing time can also increase.

The department stressed that its projections are based on current operating conditions and are only estimates. They do not account for sharp increases in applications, urgent changes in priorities or other unforeseen circumstances.

Must Read: MEA clarifies UN map vote does not alter official depiction of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh

Some applicants may face further delays

IRCC has also issued a separate warning concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Uganda.

The department said processing could therefore take longer than the published estimates if the last country of residence listed on an application was one of these countries.

It also said foreign nationals living in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, South Sudan and Uganda are temporarily not permitted to travel to Canada.

For applicants planning to apply for a citizenship certificate, IRCC's latest estimate means the process could take considerably longer than it did earlier this year, particularly for those applying from outside Canada or the US.