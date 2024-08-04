scorecardresearch
Fadnavis fires back at Uddhav Thackeray: 'You are a frustrated person, indeed heading Aurangzeb fan club'

Fadnavis fires back at Uddhav Thackeray: 'You are a frustrated person, indeed heading Aurangzeb fan club'

Fadnavis said Thackeray was a frustrated person and this frustration had affected his mind badly.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday hit back at Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for his attack on Home Minister Amit Shah. The deputy chief minister said that Thackeray was a frustrated person and this frustration had affected his mind badly.

"After today's speech, he has shown that he is indeed a member of the Aurangzeb fan club," Fadnavis said while reacting to Thackeray's comments on Saturday where the Sena chief called Amit Shah a 'political descendent' of Ahmad Shah Abdali, an Afghan ruler who defeated Marathas in the battle of Panipat. 

Thackeray was countering the BJP's master strategist, who had called the Sena (UBT) chief the head of the "Aurangzeb Fan Club". The former Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in "power jihad" by breaking political parties to be in government. 

Attacking the BJP, Thackeray accused the former ally of breaking parties, a reference to the split in the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). "If Muslims are with us after we explain to them our Hindutva, then we are (according to the BJP) the Aurangzeb Fan Club. Then what you are doing is power jihad," Thackeray said while addressing party workers in Pune. 

Thackeray also hit out at the Eknath Shinde government over the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme and accused it of bribing voters by giving "revdis" (freebies).


 

Published on: Aug 04, 2024, 1:52 PM IST
