Weather alert: IMD issues red alert for Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP; heavy rainfall to continue in Kerala

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecast of isolated extremely heavy rainfall over East Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Konkan & Goa August 3.

The weather agency has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat State, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

According to the forecast, heavy rainfall warning has been issued for landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala on August 3.

In the southern region, very heavy rainfall is predicted over coastal Karnataka during August 2-4 while heavy rain has been predicted over Kerala and Mahe during August 2-4; Coastal Karnataka during August 5-7; North Interior Karnataka on August 2-3; South Interior Karnataka on August 3-4.

In Northwest India, isolated extremely heavy rainfall have been predicted over East Rajasthan on August 4, while very heavy rainfall are also likely over East Rajasthan on August 2-3, Uttarakhand on August 3 and August 8; East Uttar Pradesh on August 2 and West Rajasthan on August 2 and August 5.

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar during August 3-6; Gangetic West Bengal on August 2; Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during August 2-6.

The weather office also predicted very heavy rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on August 7 and August 8; Gangetic West Bengal on August 7 and August 8; Jharkhand on August 3, 7 and 8; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar on August 7 and August 8.