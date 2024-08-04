‘Should we learn Hindutva from political descendant of Ahmad Shah Abdali?’: Uddhav Thackeray takes jibe at Amit Shah

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah saying those who went to Pakistan to eat birthday cake of the nation’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should not teach Hindutva.

The Sena (UBT) chief termed Amit Shah as political heir of Ahmad Shah Abdali, who set up the Durrani empire in Afghanistan in 1747 and defeated the Marathas in the third battle of Panipat. Thackeray’s criticism of Shah came after the Union Home Minister labelled the Sena (UBT) chief as “the head of the Aurangzeb fan club”.

“A few days ago, the political heir of Ahmad Shah Abdali had come to Pune. Who is he? He was Amit Shah… He said Sena has given up Hindutva. Why should we give up Hindutva? Those who went all the way to Pakistan to eat the birthday cake of its Prime Minister, should not teach us what Hindutva is,” Thackeray said at the “Shiv Sankalp” rally in Pune city on August 3.

The former Maharashtra chief minister added “If Shah is going to associate me with Aurangzeb fan club and Aurangzeb, then I will also not stop from calling him Ahmad Shah Abdali.”

Last month, the Home Minister had dubbed Thackeray “the head of the Aurangzeb fan club” and castigated him for sitting with people who sought pardon for 1993 Mumbai serial blasts convict Yakub Memon.

“Maha Vikas Aghadi is Aurangzeb fan club. This Aurangzeb fan club cannot ensure India’s security. Uddhav Thackeray is the leader of this Aurangzeb Fan club... Uddhav Thackeray shares his meals with people involved with Kasab, he supports PFI and stands against renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar,” Shah had said.

The Sena UBT chief also accused the BJP of doing “power jihad” by breaking political parties to form a government. Thackeray said the people of Maharashtra taught Shah a lesson during the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

The Sena (UBT) chief also demanded accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “misrule of his government” following reports of water leakage in the new Parliament building just a year after its construction.

Giving a call for victory in the upcoming assembly elections, Thackeray, said, “I want to win the assembly election for the sake of Pune. When I was CM, I was keen on its development. I however couldn’t because a ‘subedar’ (referring to Ajit Pawar) was already calling the shots here. Give the reins of the state to me, I will make roads which will last 200 years.”

Thackeray said the Sena was fighting for its party name and symbol in the Supreme Court. “We hope to get justice at least in 50 years… We have blind trust in the apex court,” he said.