Fadnavis or Shinde? Buzz over chief minister intensifies; Mahayuti's key meeting today

Mumbai's political circles are abuzz with speculation about who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra following the landslide victory of ruling Mahayuti. While the BJP has emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, discussions are underway on whether incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will retain his position, if Devendra Fadnavis will make a comeback, or if a new face will take the helm.

The BJP's strong performance has bolstered its claim to the Chief Minister’s post. Fadnavis, who served as Deputy Chief Minister in the outgoing government, was initially expected to lead when the Mahayuti alliance returned to power in 2022. However, the party leadership opted for Shinde, then a key ally, to take the top role.

After the results were clear on Saturday, BJP Joint National General Secretary (Organisation) Shiv Prakash and Maharashtra BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule met Fadnavis at his official residence, Sagar Bungalow, for discussions. Meanwhile, posters supporting Shinde as chief minister have appeared on Mumbai streets.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar has been elected as the Legislative Party Leader of his party at a meeting held at his official residence in Mumbai. Shinde has called a meeting of all newly elected MLAs from his faction this afternoon at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra. Simultaneously, BJP leaders will convene a core committee meeting at Fadnavis' residence to deliberate further. On Monday, a full meeting of all Mahayuti alliance MLAs is scheduled in the Assembly to finalise decisions, including electing the legislative leader.

Sources told India Today that the Mahayuti leaders will make the decision regarding the Chief Minister's post, in consultation with the BJP’s top brass in Delhi.

In a show of support for Fadnavis, Madhya Pradesh minister Kailash Vijayvargiya voiced his preference for the BJP leader to take the chief minister's post. "Who will be the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra will be decided by the BJP high command and the leaders of the three parties in the Mahayuti alliance, but the BJP workers want Fadnavis to become the CM," Vijayvargiya said. "Everyone has the same opinion that Fadnavis should become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra."

Fadnavis said on Saturday that there was no dispute over the Chief Minister's post, and leaders of Mahayuti will decide on the issue together. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he noted, had clarified that no specific formula exists for deciding the Chief Minister. "We will discuss this with CM Shinde and Ajit Pawar. There is no confusion or conflict over it. It was decided quite early. These individuals will discuss it, and it will be acceptable to them," Fadnavis said.

