'Fake': Govt dismisses reports suggesting banks asked to stock ATMs ahead of UPI fee rollout

READ THIS: 'Fake': Centre debunks viral gazette on merger of 9 public sector banks

The unit marked the headline as fake and advised people to flag suspicious Central Government-related content to PIB Fact Check.

The headline of a newspaper clipping published by @livemint claims that banks have been asked to stock up ATMs ahead of UPI fee roll out.#PIBFactCheck:



❌ The claim being made in the headline is #fake .



✅ No such instructions have been issued by @RBI or the @FinMinIndia to… pic.twitter.com/Gexp0l0cdC — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 23, 2026

The clarification is important amid recent changes to the UPI framework. The Finance Ministry has said that UPI will continue to remain completely free for person-to-person (P2P) transactions, regardless of the amount transferred. Merchant payments of up to Rs 2,000 will also remain free, while transactions covered under the zero-MDR framework for small merchants will continue without charges.

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Under the new framework, a 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) will apply only to specified person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000. For transactions of Rs 75,000 and above, the MDR will be capped at Rs 300 per transaction. The government clarified that MDR is not a charge collected from customers by the government or NPCI, but is distributed among participants in the payment ecosystem. Banks have been advised to ensure merchants do not pass the MDR on to customers. The ministry said around 96 per cent of merchant transactions will remain unaffected.

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The government has separately reiterated that consumers will not face transaction charges for UPI payments, while P2P transactions will remain free.

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The latest official clarification highlights the importance of checking financial and banking claims through official sources. PIB Fact Check has urged citizens to rely on verified information from government departments, the RBI and other authorised institutions rather than forwarding unverified social media posts or headlines.