'Fake': Centre debunks viral gazette on merger of 9 public sector banks

A document circulated on social media claiming major mergers among public sector banks caused confusion on Wednesday, before the Centre said it was fake. In a post shared on social media platform 'X', PIB Fact Check said the purported gazette had not been issued by @FinMinIndia, the official handle of the Finance Ministry.
The Centre said people should verify such information only through official and credible sources before believing or sharing it. The post also asked users who spot suspicious claims allegedly issued by the Indian government to report them to the @PIBFactCheck handle on 'X', or through the mobile number +91 8799711259 and the e-mail ID factcheck@pib.gov.in.