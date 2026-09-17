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'Fake': Centre debunks viral gazette on merger of 9 public sector banks

'Fake': Centre debunks viral gazette on merger of 9 public sector banks

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The Centre said people should verify such information only through official and credible sources before believing or sharing it.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 9:41 AM IST
'Fake': Centre debunks viral gazette on merger of 9 public sector banksThe post also asked users who spot suspicious claims allegedly issued by the Indian government to report them using official channels.
SUMMARY
  • PIB Fact Check said the purported notice was not issued officially
  • Authorities urged people to trust only credible sources before sharing posts
  • Users were asked to report suspicious government claims on X

A document circulated on social media claiming major mergers among public sector banks caused confusion on Wednesday, before the Centre said it was fake. In a post shared on social media platform 'X', PIB Fact Check said the purported gazette had not been issued by @FinMinIndia, the official handle of the Finance Ministry.

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The Centre said people should verify such information only through official and credible sources before believing or sharing it. The post also asked users who spot suspicious claims allegedly issued by the Indian government to report them to the @PIBFactCheck handle on 'X', or through the mobile number +91 8799711259 and the e-mail ID factcheck@pib.gov.in.

PIB Fact Check response

"The document is fake and has NOT been issued by @FinMinIndia (official Finance Ministry of India handle)," the post said.

"Always verify such information through official and credible sources before believing or sharing it," it added.

The post also said, "A document circulating on social media, purportedly issued by the Ministry of Finance, claims that the Central Government has notified a scheme for the amalgamation of Public Sector Banks."

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Claims made in the fake gazette

According to the gazette that went viral on social media, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India were to be acquired by State Bank of India and renamed SBI Group.

It also claimed that Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank were to be acquired by Punjab National Bank and given the same name.

Further, the document claimed that Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank were to be amalgamated and transferred to Bank of Baroda and given the same name.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 9:41 AM IST
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