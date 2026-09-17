'Fake': Centre debunks viral gazette on merger of 9 public sector banks

PIB Fact Check response

"The document is fake and has NOT been issued by @FinMinIndia (official Finance Ministry of India handle)," the post said.

"Always verify such information through official and credible sources before believing or sharing it," it added.

The post also said, "A document circulating on social media, purportedly issued by the Ministry of Finance, claims that the Central Government has notified a scheme for the amalgamation of Public Sector Banks."

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A document circulating on social media, purportedly issued by the Ministry of Finance, claims that the Central Government has notified a scheme for the amalgamation of Public Sector Banks.#PIBFactCheck:



❌ The document is #Fake and has NOT been issued by @FinMinIndia.



🔰… pic.twitter.com/nCbOS9fRFX — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 16, 2026

Claims made in the fake gazette

According to the gazette that went viral on social media, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Central Bank of India were to be acquired by State Bank of India and renamed SBI Group.

It also claimed that Union Bank of India, Bank of India and Punjab & Sind Bank were to be acquired by Punjab National Bank and given the same name.

Further, the document claimed that Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank and UCO Bank were to be amalgamated and transferred to Bank of Baroda and given the same name.