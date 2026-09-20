“Please be advised that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has proposed a three-day strike from 28th September 2026 to 30th September 2026,” SBI said in its customer advisory.

Ahead of the proposed strike, SBI has asked customers to complete important banking transactions before the strike dates.

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“While we are making all possible efforts to provide essential banking services during the strike period, customers are requested to:” the bank said.

It then advised customers to “Complete important banking transactions in advance of the strike dates”.

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For cash requirements, SBI has asked customers to use ATMs and Automated Deposit and Withdrawal Machines (ADWMs).

The bank advised customers to “Use ATMs/ADWMs for their cash needs”.

SBI has also asked customers to use Customer Service Points (CSPs) during the strike period.

Customers have also been advised to use SBI's digital banking channels during the proposed strike.

The bank asked customers to “Prefer Internet Banking, YONO, Mobile Banking, UPI & other digital channels”.

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SBI ended its advisory by saying: “We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.”